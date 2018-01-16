Group charges female students on enhanced self-esteem

By Vera Wisdom Bassey

Female students in secondary schools have been urged not to allow gender and male dominance to dissuade them from studying some courses or making their career decisions.

This was disclosed at the Girls Empowered Conference, a two-day event hosted recently by the Pastor Bimbo Odukoya Foundation (PBOF) and held at the Fountain of Life Church, in Ilupeju, Lagos metropolis.

The event which was held in two phases first had about 400 school prefects trained on harnessing their leadership potentials, while on the second day, a more expansive convergence of over 1000 female students, drawn from 20 secondary schools in various parts of Lagos gathered and were mentored on the need to be self-confident and be driven in whatever goals they aim to achieve.

The PBOF coordinator Mrs. Osasu Paul-Azino alongside various facilitators also trained the scholars on several life skills on health, student leadership and relating with school authority, personal branding, building a healthy relationship with the opposite sex, and how to handle negative pressure and cyber bullying.

One of the speakers, Ms Yetunde Sanni, a software engineer with Andela, and founding partner at Tech-In Pink- an initiative aimed at mentoring young women in technology, narrated how she handled societal pressure when taking her career decision. She further gave nuggets to the students on how to thrive in the face of gender discrimination.

“Growing up I was intrigued at computers,” she said. “And at 11 years old I already got my own email, and with it I got in contact with loads of mentors. So when I wanted to enroll in the university, I didn’t think twice to consider Computer Engineering. I refused to allow negative opinions, gender or age to deter me. So I tell you to be true to yourselves and never to allow anyone bring you down,” Sanni stated.

She also gingered the girls to have a dream, set goals for themselves and strive hard to achieve it noting “outside your curriculum what do you do? Don’t spend your whole time on Facebook, twitter and watching movies at home. Rather endeavour to do things that would add value to you.”

Also at the event , Mrs. Adeshola Oyinloye-Ndu, an anti-bullying advocate spoke on how young students can inspire and believe in their abilities. Mrs. Ndu shared a story of how she as a young student surged from being rated 30th position in her class to being among the best three, and later having a successful career at 28 years. She further encouraged the female students to shun laziness and tell themselves ‘I can do it’.