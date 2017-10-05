The Sun News
Group calls for unity among Igbo over Anambra guber, other issues

— 5th October 2017

From: Lawrence Enyoghasu

An ideological Igbo group, Worldwide United Forum for Igbo Patrons and Aborigines (WUFIPA), has called for unity among the Igbo to tackle all troubles facing the region, including the upcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election.

This call was made, on Thursday, by President of the group, Comrade Pastor Edwin Chukwudireobi, at the maiden general meeting held, in Lagos.

Chukwudireobi maintained that the group was not out to tackle any existing socio-political group, rather to lend credence thecertified and ideological views of the Igbo on national issue through its parent body, Ohanaze Ndi-Igbo

Accroding to Chukwudireobi, “We are calling on Igbo to take caution and remain steadfast to their self, the situation of the country needs unity. Part of the tool that is used against us in this region is the fact that we are perceived as not being united, but we are and we need to continue to be. As for Anambra election, We should remember that we are all one irrespective of the political party we belong to or who might want to vote, Igbo unity is paramount.

“Other issues that we need to face that the situation in the country is distracting us from is the issue of our language. There is a study by UNESCO that the igbo language will be extinct in the nearest future and that is what is happening. Most of the pressure against the regions is for the people to desire to belong and follow. That is why our people need to think of the region before taking any step; they should bring back the wealth and love,” he stated.

