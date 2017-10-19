The Sun News
Latest
19th October 2017 - Group announces grand celebration of Sagamu Day
19th October 2017 - Buhari greets Adesina on winning 2017 World Food Prize Laureate
19th October 2017 - BREAKING: Judge adjourns Evans, others trial till to Nov. 3
19th October 2017 - Buhari not angry with us over bailout funds request – Gov. Yari
19th October 2017 - KADPOLY lecturers suspend strike
19th October 2017 - Electricity consumers in Ikorodu decry high bills
19th October 2017 - BREAKING: Senate may probe bailout funds
19th October 2017 - Balanced oil market in sight, says Barkindo
19th October 2017 - Student, 18, jailed 3 years for rape
19th October 2017 - Court remands 2 men for homicide
Home / National / Group announces grand celebration of Sagamu Day

Group announces grand celebration of Sagamu Day

— 19th October 2017

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

A group, the Sagamu Development Association (SDA), on Thursday, disclosed that this year’s Sagamu Day would come up between October 26 and 28.

SDA is the umbrella body of all social clubs, associations, trade groups, sons and daughters of Sagamu community in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

This was disclosed by the President of SDA, Prof. Tunde Ogunsanwo, during a press conference to herald the anniversary at SDA Civic Centre, Sagamu, on Sunday.

According to him, this year’s anniversary would be a difference, especially now that there’s a new traditional ruler in Remoland.

He said: “We have decided to make this year’s Sagamu Day to be unique. It is going to be a three-day event. On the first day, we are going to have an interdenominational prayer for Sagamu land, where Muslims and Christians will gather at the palace to pray for peace and progress of our community.

“This would be followed by a carnival. We will all dance round the town. Later in the evening, there will be a novelty match after which, there will be Miss Sagamu beauty pageanttry.

Ogunsanwo further said that as early as 7 a.m. on the second day, the people will proceed to Orisagamu Ewa Grove where they will perform their annual procession, saying “that river is what we call Mother of Sagamu, where everybody in the community would go to pray.”

He added that on the same day, the beautiful culture of Remo people and Sagamu, in particular will be displayed at the palace of Akarigbo between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., while the people will move to Remo Traditional Hall from there for the Ebiripo night.

“On the morning of the grand finale, we are going to launch Operation Keep Sagamu Clean, where everybody will come out with T-shirts designed for the purpose and materials needed for the cleaning will be distributed to them. There will also be refuse trucks to convey refuse at strategic places. That is to let people know how determined we are to make Sagamu a clean place.

“After the cleaning exercise, our people will pay homage to the new traditional ruler, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi at Ipebi. After this, Sagamu Development Association Civic Centre will be inaugurated by the Chairman on the occasion, the MD/CEO Coleman Wires and Cable, Mr George Tope Onafowokan, while N250 million Sagamu Development fund would be launched,” he said.

Post Views: 16
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Group announces grand celebration of Sagamu Day

— 19th October 2017

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan A group, the Sagamu Development Association (SDA), on Thursday, disclosed that this year’s Sagamu Day would come up between October 26 and 28. SDA is the umbrella body of all social clubs, associations, trade groups, sons and daughters of Sagamu community in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State. This was…

  • Buhari greets Adesina on winning 2017 World Food Prize Laureate

    — 19th October 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, for winning the 2017 World Food Prize Laureate. Adesina, former Minister of Agriculture, will be presented the $250,000 prize and Laureate sculpture at a ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol, United States, on Thursday. The…

  • BREAKING: Judge adjourns Evans, others trial till to Nov. 3

    — 19th October 2017

    From: Romanus Okoye A lagos High Court hearing the case of notorious kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, otherwise called Evan at Lagos High Court, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, has adjourned the matter to Friday, November 3, 2017. Evans and five others were brought to court this morning in cuffs. During the Thirsday trial, Evans and his five…

  • Buhari not angry with us over bailout funds request – Gov. Yari

    — 19th October 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The governors of the 36 states of the federation under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), have described as ‘untrue’ reports in the media that, they were tongue lashed by President Muhammadu Buhari, during their visit to him on Monday, showing his displeasure over some states’ inability to pay…

  • KADPOLY lecturers suspend strike

    — 19th October 2017

    The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Kaduna Polytechnic chapter, has suspended its seven weeks strike. The Publicity Secretary of the union, Abbas Muhammed, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Kaduna. Muhammed said the union suspended the strike following the signing of a Memorandum of…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share