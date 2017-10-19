Group announces grand celebration of Sagamu Day

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

A group, the Sagamu Development Association (SDA), on Thursday, disclosed that this year’s Sagamu Day would come up between October 26 and 28.

SDA is the umbrella body of all social clubs, associations, trade groups, sons and daughters of Sagamu community in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

This was disclosed by the President of SDA, Prof. Tunde Ogunsanwo, during a press conference to herald the anniversary at SDA Civic Centre, Sagamu, on Sunday.

According to him, this year’s anniversary would be a difference, especially now that there’s a new traditional ruler in Remoland.

He said: “We have decided to make this year’s Sagamu Day to be unique. It is going to be a three-day event. On the first day, we are going to have an interdenominational prayer for Sagamu land, where Muslims and Christians will gather at the palace to pray for peace and progress of our community.

“This would be followed by a carnival. We will all dance round the town. Later in the evening, there will be a novelty match after which, there will be Miss Sagamu beauty pageanttry.

Ogunsanwo further said that as early as 7 a.m. on the second day, the people will proceed to Orisagamu Ewa Grove where they will perform their annual procession, saying “that river is what we call Mother of Sagamu, where everybody in the community would go to pray.”

He added that on the same day, the beautiful culture of Remo people and Sagamu, in particular will be displayed at the palace of Akarigbo between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., while the people will move to Remo Traditional Hall from there for the Ebiripo night.

“On the morning of the grand finale, we are going to launch Operation Keep Sagamu Clean, where everybody will come out with T-shirts designed for the purpose and materials needed for the cleaning will be distributed to them. There will also be refuse trucks to convey refuse at strategic places. That is to let people know how determined we are to make Sagamu a clean place.

“After the cleaning exercise, our people will pay homage to the new traditional ruler, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi at Ipebi. After this, Sagamu Development Association Civic Centre will be inaugurated by the Chairman on the occasion, the MD/CEO Coleman Wires and Cable, Mr George Tope Onafowokan, while N250 million Sagamu Development fund would be launched,” he said.