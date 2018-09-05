Group alleges minister planning to truncate direct primaries in Ebonyi APC— 5th September 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki
A progressive movement in the Ebonyi State’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Dozie Ebonyi Support Group, has accused one of President Buhari’s ministers (name withheld) of plotting to scuttle direct primaries in the selection of the party’s flag-bearers in the 2019 general election in the state.
The alleged that contrary to the resolution of the party’s National Executive Committee and the national leadership of the party that the flag-bearers of the party at various positions would be selected through direct primaries, some ‘powerful stakeholders’ have joined forces with the said minister to truncate it.
This was contained in a statement signed by its State Director, Godwin Igboke; Secretary, Elijah Nwamini, and Public Relations Officer, Chidubem Egwu, which was presented to newsmen in Abakaliki, the state capital.
It said that it was a plot to edge out Abakaliki bloc especially their aspirants who are seeking to fly the party’s flag in the next year’s election.
The statement partly read: “We wish to state that this machination which is orchestrated to edge out particularly Umuekumenyi (Abakaliki bloc) aspirants seeking to fly the flag of the party in the 2019 governorship elections is capable of denying the party the much-anticipated victory in the 2019 elections if not redressed and the right thing done which is to abide by the decision of the party’s national leadership.
“It is therefore imperative to inform the national leadership of the party, the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari, and indeed, all progressives of these surreptitious moves to scuttle the decision of the party to return power to the people which is actually the true essence of democracy through the use of direct primaries.
“It was reliably gathered that the essence of the plot to thwart the direct primaries which is allegedly being sponsored by a minister in President Buhari’s cabinet was to pave way for one of his kinsmen who is very unpopular to emerge as the party’s governorship flag-bearer ahead of 2019 in order to work for his 2023 Presidential ambition.
“This, to us, is unhealthy for our party especially since the Minister as an elder should and therefore must insist in ensuring that the use of direct primaries should be adopted in order to guarantee the emergence of a popular candidate as the party’s flag-bearer”, the statement partly read.
The group, however, appealed to the NEC and the NWC of the APC to, as a matter of urgency, call all their party leaders and elders in Ebonyi State who were allegedly “plotting to flout the democratic processes introduced by the party via the use of direct primaries to order.”
