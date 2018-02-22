The Sun News
Group advocates free cancer treatment in Nigeria

— 22nd February 2018

By Bianca Iboma

The Children with Cancer Intervention Initiative (CCII) has urged the federal and state governments to provide adequate data base for cancer victims and ensure free cancer treatment in the country.
The coordinator of the group, Mrs. Ihuoma Onyebuchukwu, speaking in Lagos during the World Cancer Day Awareness programme, said aside the high cost of cancer drugs, lack of data, for continuous monitoring of trends in cancer survival, was crucial to assessing the overall effectiveness of health system.
She said it would do the country a lot of good if drugs made for cancer treatments were free.
Onyebuchukwu also said lack of awareness was responsible for most of the other shortcomings in the cancer management, while appealing to the Federal Government to do an all-inclusive treatment by providing, in each local government of the states, one cancer centre, where diagnostic and commencement of treatments could be done.
She, however, appealed to both the private and corporate organisations to compliment government’s efforts in the task of fighting cancer, by donating equipment and drugs to hospitals.
The legal practitioner stated that though the Lancet Study showed a tremendous variance in the five year cancer survival rate among nations, the cancer surviving rate in Nigeria was low.
She therefore submitted that “if Nigeria is to ensure that more children and adult alike survive cancer for longer period, there is need, to provide adequate data on the incidence of cancer.
“Also, efficient system and conducive environment to care for cancer patients, create awareness methods to inform and educate the patients and provide high quality regional cancer registries in the six geo-political zones.”
She therefore submitted that "if Nigeria is to ensure that more children and adult alike survive cancer for longer period, there is need to provide adequate data on the incidence of cancer, efficient system and conducive environment to care for cancer patients, create awareness methods to inform and educate the patients and provide high quality regional cancer registries in the six geo–political zones."

