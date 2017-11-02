The Sun News
Home / National / Group accuses ex-gov of plotting Oyegun’s removal

Group accuses ex-gov of plotting Oyegun’s removal

— 2nd November 2017

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The All Progressive Congress Youth Vigilante (APCYV), has said they have absolute confidence in the leadership qualities of  APCNational Chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun and warned those plotting his removal to retrace their steps.

The group also accused former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, of being behind the move to unseat Oyegun.

In a statement signed by its Director Organisation/Strategy, Mr. Emmanuel Oronsaye the group said: “We watched with consternation the stage-managed protest against Chief Oyegun on October 30.

“Let us place on record that APC, as a party, is yet to arrive at its ideologically wired end.

“It naturally has in its fold a lot of pretenders whom we are sure are responsible for the refusal to appoint a former prominent chieftain the least relevant position of a junior special assistant to the president.

“We are aware that this chieftain has blamed Chief Oyegun and vowed to vent his fury on Oyegun. This is absolutely miscalculated because the man, Oyegun, has no hand whatsoever in this person’s stunted rise to presidential relevance.

“In recognition of his patriotic role, anyone who has anything against Oyegun’s style of leadership must approach it through the appropriate channels of communication and dispute reconciliation because he has demonstrated absolute understanding of local and national politics.

“We are happy with the overwhelming support for his continued leadership of our great party, by diverse people, who believe in decent and productive politics,” he said.

Oronsaye, who said the former governor was venting his anger at not being appointed to serve in President Muhammed Buhari’s cabinet, called on those who have anything against the leadership style of Oyegun to seek proper ways to resolve it amicably.

