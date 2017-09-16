The Sun News
16th September 2017 - Groundnut: The wonder seed
16th September 2017 - Campari and Soda
16th September 2017 - Beyond Buhari, what IPOB must do to end tension in South East
16th September 2017 - Python Dance and Oct. 1 quit order
16th September 2017 - TRAILS OF DEATH…CRIES OF WOE IN PLATEAU
16th September 2017 - The arms seizure in Lagos
16th September 2017 - ABORTED DREAM
16th September 2017 - SOLDIERS ALSO CRY
16th September 2017 - DAY I WEPT like a baby – ALAKE OF EGBALAND
16th September 2017 - Men and the blame game
Groundnut: The wonder seed

Groundnut: The wonder seed

— 16th September 2017

Nuts and seeds hold a major part of diet. These are used in different forms, and are highly nutritious.

•Groundnut which is also known as peanut belongs to the pea and bean family, and is a legume plant. It can be eaten in many forms such as boiled, fried, baked, chutney, sauce and may more. It holds a vast range of health benefits in it which include protein, fat, fibre, carbohydrates, calcium, phosphorus, Iiron, vitamin B, E and so on.

Groundnut reduces the risk of heart attack, and it is good for the brain because it contains the necessary fatty acids and flavonoids that help in providing the necessary nutrient for the competent working of nerve cells in the brain. The groundnuts are filled with Vitamin B3, which remains as a major constituent for boosting memory.

.It works as a cancer repellant because it is wealthy in Phylosterols that are capable of making the body resistant towards cancerous cells.

•It prevents diabetes as a result of the presence of high level of Manganese in Peanuts which helps in lowering the risk of Diabetes. Also, the seed is rich in carbohydrate metabolism, calcium absorption and blood sugar

•Folate, a salt of the folic acid is an important element that needs to be present in our body during and after pregnancy. Peanuts are loaded with folates that contribute to a healthy pregnancy. Pregnant women are advised to consume peanuts on regular basis for maintaining the good health of the baby.

•Groundnuts can be considered as a storehouse of energy  that contains all the beneficial nutrients, minerals and anti-oxidants that are necessary for good health. They contribute in accelerating our energy levels.

•Proteins are the fundamentals that are required for the constant repairing of cells in our body. The proteins can be regarded as the base of all the enzymes, which support the growth and the development of our body. Groundnuts are exclusively rich in protein, which indeed can be looked at as the protein-keeper for vegetarians.

•Groundnuts contain a high level of Vitamin E that maintains the goodness of mucous membrane cells that helps in nourishing the skin and thereby protecting it from ageing and tanning. Taken regularly, the groundnuts have the capacity to enrich our skin membrane with a natural glow that which is the dream of every youngster.

•Tryptophan is an amino acid that acts as a natural mood regulator since it has the ability to produce and balance certain hormones naturally. Peanuts are rich in Tryptophan and help in reducing depression naturally.

TRAILS OF DEATH…CRIES OF WOE IN PLATEAU

— 16th September 2017

Man loses 16 family members in herdsmen’s attack Woman loses 4 kids, husband, father, 2 others From GYANG BERE, JOS Calamity walking on all fours in the middle of the night came calling with blood and agony when suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded Ancha village in Maingo District of Bassa Local Government area of Plateau State,…

  ABORTED DREAM

    — 16th September 2017

    Untold story of 12-year-old boy shot dead in Owerri market demolition He was waiting to enter seminary this September – Mother From GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI But for cruel fate, Master Somtochukwu Ibeanusi who was felled by a stray bullet allegedly fired by security agents during the demolition of the Eke- Ukwu three weeks ago, would…

  SOLDIERS ALSO CRY

    — 16th September 2017

    10,000 rendered homeless as govt. demolishes Suleja’s old military barracks You’ve ruined our lives  – Ex-soldiers You’re illegal occupants – Niger govt. From JOHN ADAMS, MINNA After much bickering, and controversies, the Niger State government, has rolled out bulldozers to demolish the over 50-year-old military settlement, Rafinsayin, in Suleja Local Government area of the state….

  DAY I WEPT like a baby – ALAKE OF EGBALAND

    — 16th September 2017

    Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, the Alake of Egbaland,  sits on one of the foremost and powerful royal stools in Yorubaland. But even before ascending the throne of the unique Egba people, who hold the distinction of having produced two of Nigeria’s former heads of state and leading lights in diverse sectors, the former Army…

  My mistakes made me

    — 16th September 2017

    In the beginning, all and sundry were fearful that he was going to turn out a roadside tailor and join the bandwagon. Yomi Awoyemi, the creative director of Yormages, as he would always refer to himself, beat all odds and turned out to be among the best. He perfected his act by making as many…

