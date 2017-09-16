Groundnut: The wonder seed

Nuts and seeds hold a major part of diet. These are used in different forms, and are highly nutritious.

•Groundnut which is also known as peanut belongs to the pea and bean family, and is a legume plant. It can be eaten in many forms such as boiled, fried, baked, chutney, sauce and may more. It holds a vast range of health benefits in it which include protein, fat, fibre, carbohydrates, calcium, phosphorus, Iiron, vitamin B, E and so on.

Groundnut reduces the risk of heart attack, and it is good for the brain because it contains the necessary fatty acids and flavonoids that help in providing the necessary nutrient for the competent working of nerve cells in the brain. The groundnuts are filled with Vitamin B3, which remains as a major constituent for boosting memory.

.It works as a cancer repellant because it is wealthy in Phylosterols that are capable of making the body resistant towards cancerous cells.

•It prevents diabetes as a result of the presence of high level of Manganese in Peanuts which helps in lowering the risk of Diabetes. Also, the seed is rich in carbohydrate metabolism, calcium absorption and blood sugar

•Folate, a salt of the folic acid is an important element that needs to be present in our body during and after pregnancy. Peanuts are loaded with folates that contribute to a healthy pregnancy. Pregnant women are advised to consume peanuts on regular basis for maintaining the good health of the baby.

•Groundnuts can be considered as a storehouse of energy that contains all the beneficial nutrients, minerals and anti-oxidants that are necessary for good health. They contribute in accelerating our energy levels.

•Proteins are the fundamentals that are required for the constant repairing of cells in our body. The proteins can be regarded as the base of all the enzymes, which support the growth and the development of our body. Groundnuts are exclusively rich in protein, which indeed can be looked at as the protein-keeper for vegetarians.

•Groundnuts contain a high level of Vitamin E that maintains the goodness of mucous membrane cells that helps in nourishing the skin and thereby protecting it from ageing and tanning. Taken regularly, the groundnuts have the capacity to enrich our skin membrane with a natural glow that which is the dream of every youngster.

•Tryptophan is an amino acid that acts as a natural mood regulator since it has the ability to produce and balance certain hormones naturally. Peanuts are rich in Tryptophan and help in reducing depression naturally.