Grieving nation and need for restructuring

Jerome-Mario Utomi

Justice, in the words of Thomas Aquinas, is the act of rendering to each person what is truly his or hers and, comes in two different forms; commutative and distributive.

While commutative justice calls for equality between two persons, distributive justice is concerned with the importance of each individual to the entire society; unfairly favoring of one over another is a fundamental violation of distributive justice. In reality, Nigerians during the 2018 Democracy Day celebration received what analysts referred to as a glimpse of retributive justice as the government took steps to right the long-standing injustices done to some Nigerians and on the nation.

But somewhere along the line, that euphoria was again cut short, and justice once more raped by the mindless sack/destruction of a sleepy village in Barkin-Ladi local government Area of Plateau State, leaving the villagers decimated with dozens killed by the herdsmen. On top of this woes, came the petrol tanker’s inferno in Lagos that claimed several lives and left property worth millions of naira destroyed; developments that have since turned our country to a nation in grief, with the vast majority of Nigerians in their pains and hardship descended into despondency. And the nation greeted with enormous sympathy from the international community.

Regrettably, as the nation deplores these avoidable occurrences, it becomes even more devastating when one recognizes the interrelatedness of these events and their common denominator – our leaders demonstration of power with neither commitment nor love; a state of affairs that is considered bad for morals, and a fault that the government and the security agencies must share from its guilt. Irked by these unpleasant realities, the relationship between Nigerians and the government as expected has suffered difficulty as many while reacting to Mr. President ’s visit to Plateau State lamented that what the people need is protection and not visits.