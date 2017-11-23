The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - Gridlock: Lagos begins evacuation of articulated vehicles at Apapa
23rd November 2017 - PDP must take back power in 2019 –Jonathan
23rd November 2017 - Human trafficking: Edo builds systems to receive returnees
23rd November 2017 - IBB commends Wike for working to rebuild PDP
23rd November 2017 - 2019: Atiku set to dump APC for PDP
23rd November 2017 - No going back on Oke, Ekpeyong’s arrest –Magu
23rd November 2017 - Libya: Migrants sold into slavery tell pathetic story
23rd November 2017 - Sickle cell anaemia: Pains without end
23rd November 2017 - Diabetes in women
23rd November 2017 - Magic of papaya
Home / Cover / National / Gridlock: Lagos begins evacuation of articulated vehicles at Apapa

Gridlock: Lagos begins evacuation of articulated vehicles at Apapa

— 23rd November 2017

In its determination to ensure free flow of traffic and safety on the road, Lagos State Government has commenced clearing the Apapa-Mile 2 axis of illegal parking of tankers and articulated vehicles.

The state government said the action is aimed at freeing the expressway of avoidable traffic gridlock and making the axis accessible to other road users.

Speaking after a visit to the area, General Manager of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Olawale Musa, said despite series of meetings the agency had with stakeholders on the imperative of freeing Apapa of all traffic impediments, vehicles were still parked on the roads. According to him, no responsible government would fold its arms and allow lawlessness and impunity to reign.

Musa stressed that the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode administration is alive to its responsibilities and will not shy away from attending to the plight of the people

According to him, this informed the setting up of a Special Task Force comprising of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian Navy, Police, Civil Defence and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) under the Chairmanship of the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi. to rid Apapa and environs of illegal parking and menace of articulated vehicles.

He expressed optimism that with the creation of the Special Task, support and cooperation of other security Agencies and all stakeholders with LASTMA, issues of illegal parking of vehicles and other lawlessness will soon become a thing of the past. Musa noted that at the stakeholders meeting, activities of articulated vehicles returning empty containers to the port was identified as the major cause of traffic gridlock along the axis.

as many of them had to wait up to ten days to discharge empty containers.

“This made them to park on the main carriageways for days and in the process impeding free flow of traffic. This was largely due to the fact that shipping companies that were supposed to provide holding bays for the empty containers in accordance with the license issued for them to operate in the country have either refused to provide or the ones existing were inadequate. The stakeholders have therefore resorted that henceforth, these vehicles are to use the following holding bays and terminals which includes, Comet Terminal, Joatelim, Ballore Transport and Logistics, HBX Terminal, Unity Bonded Terminal, Falcon Terminal, Port and Marine services and Duncan Terminal for their activities,” Musa said.

The LASTMA boss said the stakeholders also agreed that the all trucks currently loading at the port will be issued a docket indicating where they should return their empty containers instead of waiting ceaselessly on the roads to return them.

Musa assured the residents of Apapa and Lagos State in general that the current effort and exercise to restore sanity and orderliness to Apapa would be a continuous one, warning that anyone who defies government directive not to impede free flow of traffic will be dealt with according to the law.

He therefore enjoined all stakeholders especially the Shipping Council and Shipping Lines to sensitize and educate their members on the new directive

According to him, “people should stop putting individual interest over and above public interest. Members of the public should also take possession of the already cleared roads, and not hesitate to inform the Agency of any broken down or abandoned tankers and trucks on Apapa – Oshodi Expressway as LASTMA has been empowered and positioned to response promptly to any distress.”

It would be recalled that owners and drivers of articulated vehicles illegally parked on the roads at Apapa and environ have been given up to the Friday, November 24 to remove them from and failure to do so would lead to full enforcement of laws.

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gridlock: Lagos begins evacuation of articulated vehicles at Apapa

— 23rd November 2017

In its determination to ensure free flow of traffic and safety on the road, Lagos State Government has commenced clearing the Apapa-Mile 2 axis of illegal parking of tankers and articulated vehicles. The state government said the action is aimed at freeing the expressway of avoidable traffic gridlock and making the axis accessible to other…

  • PDP must take back power in 2019 –Jonathan

    — 23rd November 2017

    By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said his priority now is to ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regains the presidency in 2019. Speaking during a courtesy call on him by Chief Olabode George and his campaign team in his country home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State, on Tuesday,…

  • Human trafficking: Edo builds systems to receive returnees

    — 23rd November 2017

    Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the state has built formidable structures and systems to receive and re-integrate victims of human trafficking and illegal migration who are indigenes of the state. Speaking at an international conference on Women empowerment and fight against trafficking in persons: Partnership between Nigeria and Italy, organised by the President of Italian…

  • IBB commends Wike for working to rebuild PDP

    — 23rd November 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt Former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, has praised Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for working towards the revival  of the  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that the country needs another strong political party.  IBB  said this when Wike led some leaders of the state to visit him at his Hilltop residence in…

  • 2019: Atiku set to dump APC for PDP

    — 23rd November 2017

    •Likely to rejoin oppostion party before December 6 national convention By Ismail Omipidan After months of speculations, former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will tomorrow register at his Jada 1 ward in Adamawa State, to begin his formal return to his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This is expected to be followed with…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share