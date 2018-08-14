Gridlock as flash flood hits Kaduna

KEPA, ZLGA, others storm spot to put situation under control

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna residents and motorists in Kawo, a community in Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Monday, experienced flash flood as a result of torrential rain.

The development, which hindered vehicular movement affected motorists coming to town from the Zaria axis of the road as well as those that were coming from town towards Lagos garage, Air Force Base and Mando, might not be unconnected with the indiscriminate dump of refuse by locals in the area.

But as at the time Daily Sun visited, men of Kaduna State Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA), in conjunction with the key solid waste management company in the State, ZL Global Alliance, were seen trying to put the situation under control to ease vehicular movement.

The Compliance officer, ZL Global Alliance, Abubakar Abdulwahab, said his company had to make emergency arrangement to storm the area in order to make it possible for the road users to be able to get to their businesses in good time.

READ ALSO: Contempt: Appeal Court halts arrest order on INEC chair‎

According to him, ZL Global Alliance had earlier embarked on ‘Operation Flush’ where major drains in the state were decongested and disinfected to check perennial flood which was experienced last in 2016.

Also speaking at the scene, General Manager of KEPA, Dr. Yusuf Rigasa, attributed the flash flood to indiscriminate dumping of refuse which he said led to the blockage of the water passage.

As an agency in collaboration with ZL global alliance Nigeria limited, he said necessary actions will be taken to address the situation and prevent reoccurrence especially now that more rains are expected.

“What we are experiencing is a flash flood as a result of heavy downpour which pushed the waste and waste collection point and blocked the water passage causing the situation you are seeing.

“We must commend ZL global alliance for deploying their quick response team to join forces with us in tackling the situation and to also put measures that will prevent reoccurrence in place.

READ ALSO: Benue 2019: Varsity Don gets PDP elders’ endorsement

“However, we are appealing to residents and traders within this area to ensure that their waste are properly disposed inside the waste bins provided by KEPA and the ZL global alliance, the waste management company engaged by the state government for waste collection and disposal whose efforts so far is quite commendable.

“As it is now we are going to engage one of the construction companies in the state to get heavy water pumping machines to be used to pump the water from the road to a proper channel and thereafter evacuate the waste that may have blocked the passage” he assured.