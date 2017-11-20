The Sun News
Latest
20th November 2017 - Gridlock: Apapa LG chairman seeks partnership with NIMASA to restore sanity
20th November 2017 - Glo thrills with Free Data, Every Day Bonanza 
20th November 2017 - Here comes 2018 Hyundai Sonata with high-end features
20th November 2017 - Oldang solar-powered tricycles launched in Lagos
20th November 2017 - Don’t drink and drive, FRSC, NB warn motorists
20th November 2017 - ‘Africa must copy China’s industrialisation drive’
20th November 2017 - ULC asks NASS, judiciary to call labour minister to order
20th November 2017 - Attach stringent conditions to future bailout, Labour tells FG
20th November 2017 - Garba Shehu on Sule Lamido
20th November 2017 - That Sadiq Daba may live
Home / Business / Gridlock: Apapa LG chairman seeks partnership with NIMASA to restore sanity

Gridlock: Apapa LG chairman seeks partnership with NIMASA to restore sanity

— 20th November 2017

In a bid to find a lasting solution to the Apapa gridlock, the Apapa Local Government Chairman, Adele Owolabi, is seeking partnership with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to restore sanity to the Apapa community.
The Chairman, while on a courtesy visit to the agency, bemoaned the danger the situation poses to the indigenes of Apapa community and indeed the Nigerian economy, noting that it requires urgent action, which can only be achieved through collaboration amongst all stakeholders within the Apapa Local Government Area of Lagos State.
Speaking further, he stated that the traffic gridlock also poses security and environmental challenges, which require concerted efforts in order to forestall breakdown of law and order.
“Before now, Apapa used to be a beehive of economic activities and one of the highest revenue generating Local Government Areas in Lagos and a place where people engaged in all forms of recreational activities. Today, the reverse is now the case as so many industries have relocated from the area, thereby crippling economic activities and in turn low revenue generation”, the Chairman said.
Adele also appealed to the NIMASA Executive Management to partner the local government in order to restore sanity to the Apapa Local Government Area so that economic activities will be restored. In his remarks, the Director General of NIMASA Dr. Dakuku Peterside averred that services to the community bring development to the populace, hence the need for continuous partnership with our host communities.
The DG who was represented by the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Mr. Bashir Jamoh, noted that the traffic situation in Apapa was one of concern to all parties, because of the security threat it poses.

Post Views: 11
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gridlock: Apapa LG chairman seeks partnership with NIMASA to restore sanity

— 20th November 2017

In a bid to find a lasting solution to the Apapa gridlock, the Apapa Local Government Chairman, Adele Owolabi, is seeking partnership with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to restore sanity to the Apapa community. The Chairman, while on a courtesy visit to the agency, bemoaned the danger the situation poses to…

  • Glo thrills with Free Data, Every Day Bonanza 

    — 20th November 2017

    As subscribers to Nigeria’s fully integrated telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, took to the social media and other platforms to show their appreciation of the latest offers from the company, the company appears unrelenting in its ability to give more value for its customers. Globacom had just recently introduced new concepts in customer appreciation in the…

  • Here comes 2018 Hyundai Sonata with high-end features

    — 20th November 2017

    By Moses Akaigwe 08072100049 Hyundai Motors has remodeled the mid-size Sonata family sedan with a long list of standard and accessible features, integrating a perfect mix of excellent fuel economy and mileage, comfort, cavernous trunk and unprecedented cabin space that could arguably be the most impressive in its class yet. Assembled locally at the Hyundai…

  • Oldang solar-powered tricycles launched in Lagos

    — 20th November 2017

    By Simeon Mpamugoh Stakeholders in the transport sector gathered recently in Lagos for the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the sale and assembly of solar and electric-powered tricycles in Nigeria. The signing of the agreement between Oldang International Nigeria Limited and Hornson Development Partners, China, at the Lekki Conservative Centre, was witnessed…

  • Don’t drink and drive, FRSC, NB warn motorists

    — 20th November 2017

    As 2017 grinds to an end, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced that it has stepped up activities geared towards ensuring that irresponsible drinking and misuse of the alcoholic beverages, usually on the increase during the Christmas and New Year festivities season, are considerably reduced. Corps public education officer, Cops Commander Bisi Kazeem,…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share