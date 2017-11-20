Gridlock: Apapa LG chairman seeks partnership with NIMASA to restore sanity

In a bid to find a lasting solution to the Apapa gridlock, the Apapa Local Government Chairman, Adele Owolabi, is seeking partnership with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to restore sanity to the Apapa community.

The Chairman, while on a courtesy visit to the agency, bemoaned the danger the situation poses to the indigenes of Apapa community and indeed the Nigerian economy, noting that it requires urgent action, which can only be achieved through collaboration amongst all stakeholders within the Apapa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Speaking further, he stated that the traffic gridlock also poses security and environmental challenges, which require concerted efforts in order to forestall breakdown of law and order.

“Before now, Apapa used to be a beehive of economic activities and one of the highest revenue generating Local Government Areas in Lagos and a place where people engaged in all forms of recreational activities. Today, the reverse is now the case as so many industries have relocated from the area, thereby crippling economic activities and in turn low revenue generation”, the Chairman said.

Adele also appealed to the NIMASA Executive Management to partner the local government in order to restore sanity to the Apapa Local Government Area so that economic activities will be restored. In his remarks, the Director General of NIMASA Dr. Dakuku Peterside averred that services to the community bring development to the populace, hence the need for continuous partnership with our host communities.

The DG who was represented by the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Mr. Bashir Jamoh, noted that the traffic situation in Apapa was one of concern to all parties, because of the security threat it poses.