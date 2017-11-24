Gregory Varsity holds 2nd convocation Dec. 2
All is now set for the second convocation ceremony of Gregory University Uturu. According to an official statement signed by the acting Registrar of the institution Mr. Emma Nebo, the ceremony will commence on Friday 8 December 2017 with a convocation lecture that will be delivered by the Vice President of ECOWAS Commission His Excellency Edward Singharteh on ’Poverty Eradication through Capacity Building and Socio-Economic Empowerment in the West African Region-The Place and Role of Private Universities (Educational Institutions)’.
The release adds that “ In the spirit of sustaining the international outlook of the university which maintains a robust global profile through annual academic exchanges to selected institutions abroad, we started our convocation lecture series last year with a rich thought-provoking lecture by the Vice President of Liberia Hon. Joseph Boakai. This year’s lecture will therefore enable us deepen the intellectual harvest through an equally engaging lecture by the Vice President of ECOWAS Commission His Excellency Edward Singharteh”. Mr. Nebo stated that plans have been concluded for the command performance of a play captioned ‘Otaelo’ written by Ahmed Yerima by the department of Theatre and Media Studies as part of activities to conclude proceedings for the first day of the ceremony.
According to the release the event will subsequently climax with the conferment of degrees on deserving graduates and distinguished honorary awardees on Saturday 9 December 2017. Having been found worthy in character and learning, a total of 60 graduates will be conferred with bachelor degrees in different professional areas, while 7 very distinguished personalities will receive honorary doctorate degrees.
