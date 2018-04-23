Greek police end migrant protest, skirmishes on Lesbos

NAN

Police on the Greek Island of Lesbos, on Monday, ended a protest involving dozens of migrants and clashes with the local population.

Police intervened using tear gas, stun grenades and clubs to separate the migrants from presumed far-right extremists, who hurled rocks and bottles at them.

“Several people were slightly injured in scuffles,’’ Greek state radio ERT reported.

The migrants, mostly Afghans, occupied the central town square on Wednesday, demanding to be transferred to the Greek mainland.

Thousands of people who arrived across the Aegean from Turkey in hope of reaching western Europe remain stranded on the island, living in miserable conditions.

According to official figures from Athens, some 6,500 people are crammed in the largest camp on Lesbos, Moria, which was built for 3,500.

More than 1 million people arrived in Europe through Greek Aegean islands at the peak of the refugee and migrant wave of 2015 to 2016.

Countries on the so-called Balkan route closed their border to those people two years ago, but some still attempt to use that way in spite of the danger of sailing across the sea and the prospect of becoming stranded for months anywhere on their path.