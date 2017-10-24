The Sun News
Latest
24th October 2017 - Greek journalists begin 48-hr strike for better conditions
24th October 2017 - 264m children worldwide are not in school – UNESCO
24th October 2017 - 650 people killed in road crash daily in Africa, says UN
24th October 2017 - Buhari travels to Niger Republic Tuesday
24th October 2017 - PDP demands immediate arrest, prosecution of Maina, others
24th October 2017 - National Transport Commission Bill at final stage – Gbenga Ashafa
24th October 2017 - Sino-Nigeria cultural exchange, a success, says Cultural Counsellor
24th October 2017 - South-South leaders defend Oyegun, say APC not in tatters
24th October 2017 - Maina’s sack: NLC lauds Buhari, seeks full investigation
24th October 2017 - Southern govs unite on true federalism, devolution of powers
Home / World News / Greek journalists begin 48-hr strike for better conditions

Greek journalists begin 48-hr strike for better conditions

— 24th October 2017

Greek news reporters began a 48-hour strike on Tuesday at 5:00 a.m. (0200 GMT), demanding better working conditions.

Greece was without TV and radio news on Tuesday and there will also be none on Wednesday.

It is the second time reporters have gone on strike in October and the fourth in two months.

The previous strike lasted 24 hours.

The state news agency ANA-MPA and printed media employees also joined the strike action, so there would be no newspapers on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The journalists’ union wants its depleted health insurance fund rescued, better wages and an end to practices that leave reporters with little choice but to take lower-paying part-time jobs,’’ it stressed.

Greek reporters have been facing hard times during the past eight years of crisis and austerity.

Several newspapers folded and several cut their staff, so many journalists are out of work.

Greek unions strike frequently, protesting reforms accompanying three international bailout packages worth tens of billions of dollars, which have kept their country afloat since 2010. (dpa/NAN)

Post Views: 8
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

650 people killed in road crash daily in Africa, says UN

— 24th October 2017

At least, 650 people were killed daily in road accidents throughout Africa, Jean Todt, UN Special Envoy for Road Safety said, on Monday, at the 2017 Africa Road Safety Conference in Cape Town, South Africa. Todt said road accidents in Africa were among the deadliest worldwide, urging more action. The top UN official called for…

  • Buhari travels to Niger Republic Tuesday

    — 24th October 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Tuesday, October 24, depart Nigeria for Niamey, Republic of Niger, to participate in a meeting on common currency for the West African sub-region. This was announced in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina. Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses…

  • PDP demands immediate arrest, prosecution of Maina, others

    — 24th October 2017

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for immediate arrest and prosecution of Abdulrasheed Maina, a former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, wanted for alleged fraud. The party made the call in a statement by National Publicity Secretary of its National Caretaker Committee, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, on Monday, in Abuja. It…

  • National Transport Commission Bill at final stage – Gbenga Ashafa

    — 24th October 2017

    Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transportation, Sen. Gbenga Ashafa, on Monday,said that the National Transport Commission Bill was at its final stage which would be an umbrella body of regulation to the transport sector. Ashafa said this during the 2nd Transportation Growth Initiative (TGI) International Conference held in Abuja. He said that the leadership of…

  • Sino-Nigeria cultural exchange, a success, says Cultural Counsellor

    — 24th October 2017

    Mr Xuda Li, the Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China said, on Monday, that Nigeria and China’s cultural exchange was a success through the effort of Nkanta Ufot, the Director of International Cultural Relations (ICR). Li said this at the retirement from active serve of Ufot, a Director from the Federal Ministry…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share