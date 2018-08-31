Greek gift from Britain and United States

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, was unsparingly patronising during her visit to three African countries, including Nigeria. Worse still, the British leader was so condescending in the public relation stunt, which preceded her tour. According to her, the trip was solely to enhance Africa’s economic prospects by establishing trade ties and new partnerships on the continent.

What ignited, or, more correctly, what re-ignited that sudden interest in Africa? After losing out in European Union from which Britain is returning home after 45 years of frustration? Britain, during that period, abandoned Africa but, fortunately, nations like Nigeria, nevertheless, survived, thereby forcing the colonial masters to return to their vomit. Prime Minister May travelling with tens of business groups, all with the aim of recapturing the African, especially Nigerian market? The situation must be very desperate. Surely, not for Africans.

Before leaving home for her tour of Africa, May’s self-glorification was that Britain would invest £3 billion

in a new investment push on the continent. Must Africa thank the Lady Theresa for her gesture, which is not out of any generosity? And if at all it is a generous act, the question must be repeated, Is it by accident or design, that after a failed venture in European Union, Britain is now courting Africa’s three best economies – Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya?

If European Union ever benefitted Britain, there would have been no need to severe ties. Accordingly, the period in European Union taught good old Britain rather harshly the misjudgment and self-injury of abandoning Africa for Europe in the hope of accumulating cheap economic boom from Brussels. It was not Africa’s fault that, under the colonial era, its (Africa’s) economic and financial resources were siphoned to sustain the defunct British Empire, the squandering of which Nigeria or any other African colonial territory had no voice or control.

Independence era halted economic and financial looting of overseas territories by colonial Britain. What followed? Britain turned to European Union for economic salvation, since 1973. The main reason was that, after Ghana’s independence in 1957 and Nigeria followed in 1960, Britain gradually pooh-poohed any idea of Commonwealth ties for the erstwhile British subjects. The British Immigration acts of 1962 and 1971 imposed restriction on entry of Commonwealth citizens into Britain.

Indisputably, any country has the right to control entry of immigrants but the British approach was controversial. As Home Secretary before becoming Prime Minister, May hurt herself for some unknown reasons as she reportedly created what she herself described as “hostile environment for immigrants with big posters on public transport buses with intimidating and hurtful message to immigrant to ‘Go home, Go home.’” Right-leading newspapers, the Daily Mail and especially the Daily Express, fed fat on such development with increased circulation by playing on the fears and prejudice of the ignorant, the ill-educated, with alarming reports of ever-increasing number of immigrants. On the other hand, the much to the left GUARDIAN newspaper earns the credit of exposing the overzealousness of Home Office officials in mishandling even genuine cases of immigrants clamped into deportation centres or actually deported. Such poor performance of the Home Office since the days of May in charge eventually led to the resignation of the new Home Secretary for misleading Parliament on the issue.