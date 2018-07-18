The hidden wisdom of God— 18th July 2018
“Some of the hidden wisdom of God is buried in the hidden but spiritually fertilized soil of nature culminating in the spiritual dimension of human physiology.”
Prof. Nathan Uzorma Protus
“My only son was involved in a high jump in their school inter-house sports and had an accident in the process. He broke his ankle and one part of his body consequently became paralyzed; I wept and wept until I lost control of my life. The sad news associated with this is the fact that I lost my wife some years back when my son was two years in an auto-accident too. I took care of my son knowing I was been chased by some evil kinsmen who wanted my position at all cost. We have been praying but it was as if God does not answer prayers. I have visited almost all the best hospitals I know; they kept telling me (after applying all their medical treatment that yielded no result) to try spiritual means. In fact, it was a medical doctor that gave me your number and asked me to contact you. When I did, you promised investigating my case and thereafter recommended four different bottles of your oil which I ordered. After praying and drinking the oil as directed, I noticed serious change in my son’s health. He started responding to medical treatment. We combined your prayer with medical treatment as you instructed and God answered us. Today, my son is healed and has gone back to school and the evil men responsible have received their own reward from God one by one. Glory be to God for using you…”
– Mr. Walter Email [email protected]
“Dear Prof. my two children confessed involvement in witchcraft operation. There confession frightened my household that nobody wanted to associate with my family any more. My Pastors never helped the matter at all. I was afraid until someone that you assisted with your oil told me to contact you and I did not waste time to do so. You recommended three bottles of your wonder oil and I got them immediately, and prayed with them for my two children according to your instruction. I noticed that they could not fly at night to any spiritual meetings again, and they started becoming very normal and stopped behaving strangely. They stopped destroying things at home anyhow. In fact, after the prayer, my children came back to us and we have started enjoying them like before. I can’t thank you enough for this sir…”
– Anonymous.
The fact is that we have misunderstood ourselves in the light of spiritual spectrum of reality. We have grossly applied some vain philosophies of life that have greatly assisted mankind in the acceleration of his predicament. Ignorance is responsible! We must realize that we are one with HIM the internally eternal God and he separates ignorance from knowledge at all time and in due time. Some of the hidden wisdom of God is buried in the hidden but spiritually fertilized soil of nature culminating in the spiritual dimension of human physiology.
READ ALSO: Religion verses spirituality
I must say here that man is a unit of a higher energy and therefore generates hidden energies within him that are geared towards consolidation of his spiritual and physical being. It is consequent upon this that various aspects of his bodies vibrate in accordance with the forces of light to pass or emit information to the gross material body. This is the hidden wisdom imbedded in the unit of the super-conscious being-man in order to guide him in the right path. It is unfortunate that many people negate this and pass on in life in conspicuous penury, excruciating and deplorable conditions.
In order to traverse material cum chaotic dimensions, man must be in tune with the infinite God, the maker of his soul. One should refrain from confusing his personal theology with reality. Today, people simply sweep away and vilify or negate any ideology remotely spiritual, organized religion has organized God’s spirituality out of place by consolidating conventional cum ubiquitous halleluiah hysteria believe system bereft of wisdom. Mankind appears not to be interested in spiritual reality as a result; humanity now believes what they are told by those they look up to in authority. Some earthly priests have therefore become our surrogate parents and holy fathers no matter how ignorant they are or appear to be. Though, this makes some sense in one aspect of organized religion because man must survive by dominating his fellow man through implementation of religious dominion. This is the outcome of naivety and mediocrity which has today a source of survival to some modern earthly priests.
I strongly believe that one day, when the sons of God on earth shall become wise, the prophets that feed on the ignorance of Christ congregation shall die of hunger. Until that day, man must search for freedom. As a researcher in the path of spiritual knowledge, knowing that there exists core spirituality in Christian religion, is too tantalizing to ignore hence my profound interest. My core interest in ancient biblical spirituality usually clamours for serious unsatisfying attention hence my interest to emancipate humanity from the morass of ignorance.
Let me sound philosophical here. The writings of antiquity of the twenty four year old Roman scholar Giovanni Pico (1463-94) established the fact on the brilliance of mankind and its privileged place in creation. According to Pico’s parable, after God made the universe and populated it with angelic beings of heaven and the beasts of the earth, each with its specific nature and function, he still needed a creature to ‘think on the plan of his great work.’ In his words, “…with the sharpness of his senses, the acuity of his reason, and the brilliance of his intelligence (he is) the interpreter of nature, the model point between eternity and time.”
Pico’s landmark Oration opens with an appeal to two authorities. The first is Abdala the Saracen, the ninth century Muslim scholar Abd-Allah ibn Qutaybah, who declared ‘there was nothing more wonderful in the world than man’. Pico follows with a quotation from the same mysterious sage whom Copernicus also cited: ‘the celebrated exclamation of Hermes Trismegistus, “What a great miracle is man, Asclepius confirms this opinion.
Man has been at the center of everything in nature. The importance of religion is built all around him. The power of spirituality is his nature while ignorance has played major role in disuniting him with his maker. The willingness to take seriously and adjust with speed other sound spiritual wisdom hitherto not native to his consciousness is considered abominable. Some churches are very wary of learning as they frown at novelty and spiritual intellectual challenge. The frenzy of interest to proper knowledge resists sound spiritual renaissance.
The kind of renaissance the present day church supports is the kind that will only provide food on the table and cause them to live in affluence and opulence. This kind of Neo-credo that has bedeviled and cocooned the church does not allow the core practice of love to manifest. As a result, any one with the vision, mission and ability to navigate the extraordinary and translate spiritual metaphors cum biblical oxymoron into conventional reality with spiritual and intellectual insight, the same is usually abused, vilified, negated and blasphemed. When shall this end?
The Bible says, “A rebuke goes deeper into a man of understanding, than a hundred blows into a fool” Prov. 17:10. Think about this!
Leave a reply