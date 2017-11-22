The Sun News
Latest
22nd November 2017 - Grazing law: Army may deploy soldiers in Benue
22nd November 2017 - Hariri, back in Beirut, attends national day parade
22nd November 2017 - Syria crisis solution requires consensus – Saudi FM
22nd November 2017 - Rohingya refugees ‘drained’ by trauma, says UN refugee chief
22nd November 2017 - FG to employ 300,000 graduates for 2nd phase of N-power scheme
22nd November 2017 - We respect Mugabe’s decision to resign, says China
22nd November 2017 - JUST IN: US Navy aircraft with 11 people crashes in Japan
22nd November 2017 - NNPC completes 539km of gas pipeline projects
22nd November 2017 - Africans must move beyond aid, not be ‘beggars of the world’ – Akufo-Addo
22nd November 2017 - EX Zimbabwean VP, Mnangagwa to return home Wednesday
Home / Cover / National / Grazing law: Army may deploy soldiers in Benue

Grazing law: Army may deploy soldiers in Benue

— 22nd November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

If reports of the three major Socio cultural groups in the state, including the Mdzough U Tiv, ldoma National Forum and Omi Ny’lgede of Benue State on the implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition law is anything to go by, the Nigerian Army may have decided to assist in maintaining law and order with an assurance to deploy its personnel to the state to protect the lives and property of the people against any resistance to the law by suspected militant herdsmen.

The groups claimed Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has assured to the deployment of soldiers to assist civil police in keeping the peace in the state.

The promise came following the alarm raised by the leadership of the three major Socio cultural groups in the state, including the Mdzough U Tiv, ldoma National Forum and Omi Ny’lgede over alleged threat by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to invade the state with herds of cattle to resist the newly enacted law in the state.

Speaking, on Tuesday, on behalf of the three socio-cultural groups, President General of the Mdzough U Tiv, Chief Edward Ujege said the delegation, through its advocacy had been able to obtain a pledge from the Army chief that troops would be on standby to assist the police in case of an invasion.

Ujege, in a chat with newsmen at the end of the groups’ second leg advocacy visits across the country, said the leaders had also written the leadership of the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Navy and Nigeria Air Force, seeking their support for the successful implementation of the grazing law.

Chief Ujege explained that the ethnic leaders had also petitioned the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Senate President over the matter, to draw their attention to the issue and also solicit their support for the smooth implementation of the law.

Ujege, who noted that the move had started to yield results, explained that the proactive action taken by our socio-cultural organisations has also made the Nasarawa State Government to take precautionary measures to hinder the herdsmen/militia from using the state as launching pad to invade Benue State.

“The responses to our advocacy have been very encouraging with about seven states now contemplating the passage and domestication of similar law in their states, we therefore commend Governor Samuel Ortom for setting a revolution that would change livestock breeding and animal husbandry in Nigeria.”

He therefore appealed to all Benue indigenes to rally round the Governor and give him all the support he requires to make the mission and all his other programmes successful.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Grazing law: Army may deploy soldiers in Benue

— 22nd November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi If reports of the three major Socio cultural groups in the state, including the Mdzough U Tiv, ldoma National Forum and Omi Ny’lgede of Benue State on the implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition law is anything to go by, the Nigerian Army may have decided to assist in maintaining law…

  • FG to employ 300,000 graduates for 2nd phase of N-power scheme

    — 22nd November 2017

    From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government has concluded plan to engage 300, 000 unemployed graduates for the second phase of its N-Power programme. Osinbajo stated this, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, during the  official launch of the state branch of the Government Enterprising and Empowerment Programme…

  • NNPC completes 539km of gas pipeline projects

    — 22nd November 2017

    The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has completed, commissioned and delivered 500 kilometers (km) of gas pipelines between 2010 to date. Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, said this, on Tuesday, in Abuja, in a statement by Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, the corporation’s Group General Manager Public Affairs Division. According to…

  • Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba languages now compulsory for Army officers, personnel, intakes

    — 22nd November 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has handed down a one year deadline to its officers and soldiers to learn the three major Nigerian languages of Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba. This is even as the Army says ability to speak the three major Nigerian languages would now be an added advantage to those applying…

  • US condemns Tuesday’s Mubi mosque attack

    — 22nd November 2017

    The United States Giver has condemned the suicide attack at a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa, which killed no fewer than 50 people and injured several others. The US Department of State, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Ms Heather Nauert, described the blast as a terrorist attack. The US extended its sincere condolences to the…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share