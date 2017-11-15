The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Grazing law: 2 killed in Benue

Grazing law: 2 killed in Benue

— 15th November 2017

Police arrest 4 herdsmen for attempted rape

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue Police Command has confirmed that two people have been killed in the state by suspected herdsmen since the  Anti -Open Grazing Law came into force on November 1.

The state command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, who spoke exclusively with Daily Sun,  in Makurdi, yesterday, disclosed that one person, Ortse Kwaghdoo was killed in Azdege village, in Logo Local Government Area of the state while another person, Apesuu Uhula, was killed in Isho Village, Guma Local Government Area.

Yamu said suspected herdsmen arrested in connection with the killing in Guma include Ibrahim Muhammadu, Abubakar Ahmadu, Ibrahim Fulani and Adamu Bature while another Fulani, Gambo Mohammed, was earlier arrested with a locally-made pistol in Logo.

The police image maker in the state said the four suspected herdsmen were arrested in Guma, for allegedly attempting to rape two women (names withheld).

He said they had invaded the home of the ladies and were trying rape them when they raised the alarm which attracted Uhula to the scene, to rescue the women.

He said on sighting Uhula, the herdsmen reportedly shot him dead and continued their assault on the women when the police, acting on a tip-off, stormed the scene and arrested them.

Yamu said aside these two incidences in Logo and Guma, the state has continued to enjoy relative peace since commencement of the implementation of the grazing law and urged residents to be law-abiding and report any criminal issue to the police.


