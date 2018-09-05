The first set of solecisms this week comes from LEADERSHIP of July 6, 2018, beginning from its front page: “…said that the bank’s fundamentals remain (remained) strong and virile….”

“BBOG commends Buhari over (for) breaking fast with IDPs”

“Didi’s parents was (sic) said to have flown in from Jos.” This is certainly not the way to be ‘Nigeria’s most influential newspaper’!

Final entry from LEADERSHIP: “FG should identify grassroot (grassroots) farmers to achieve agenda”

“The sensational development surprised observers of British politics amidst (amid) erstwhile speculations that flamboyant….” ‘Amidst’, just like ‘amongst’ (among) and ‘whilst’ (while), is Elizabethan English!

“NUJ raises alarm on destitute high mobility in Rivers” (The Niche, July 29) Soul of the nation: raise the alarm

“The average life span of a dog is between 10 to (and) 14 years.” (Source: as above)

“BATNF’s agricultural interventions boost rural farmers (farmers’) revenues” For headline purposes: agric interventions

Wrong: re-open; right: reopen

“Sirika and the potentials (potential or potentialities) of Nigeria’s aviation sector”

“Five (5) days (days’) intensive classroom training that will commence after the online session….”