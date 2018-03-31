Grant Lagos special status, Ambode tells Buhari

■ Urges FG to cede National Stadium, Arts Theatre to state govt

Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to seriously consider the possibility of granting the state a special status to enable it sustain its position as the driver of the nation’s economic growth.

Governor Ambode, who spoke at a state dinner on Thursday evening in honour of President Buhari at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, as part of activities marking his two-day official visit to the state, expressed concerns that 26 years after the Federal Capital was relocated from Lagos to Abuja, the state has been left to strive for development without much Federal support.

The governor said that despite the strategic role that the state plays in the nation’s economy, there is still much untapped potential and opportunities for economic, social and cultural growth in the state, which he said his administration was doing its best to explore by strategically focusing on improving the ease of doing business, entertainment, sports and tourism.

He, however, said that for these potential to be fully realised, the state requires federal support, adding that several attempts by some eminent personalities to push for a special status for Lagos as well as a bill seeking to accord the state same was turned down by the Senate.

Thanking President Buhari for magnanimously yielding to the state’s request to reconstruct the Oshodi International Airport Road into a 10-lane world-class road and to transform the Presidential Lodge Marina into a monument and cultural legacy, Governor Ambode also seized the occasion to request the President to cede the ownership and management of the National Stadium, Surulere and the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu to the state government to enable it revive them for the benefit of all.

Speaking on Friday after conducting President Buhari round the Eko Atlantic City (EAC) which is a multi-billion dollar project expected to accommodate over 150,000 people who would reside there and another 250,000 who would work and commute within the city on a daily basis, Governor Ambode said the project was a practical example of how the private sector could partner with government to boost the economy.

He recalled that the project, which was conceived and initiated during the tenure of former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was a brilliant engineering display which had saved the whole of Victoria Island from ocean surge and other threats.

“This project has actually saved the whole of Victoria Island and will stand on over 750 square kilometres bigger than Victoria Island itself when it is eventually completed. This is just an example of what the private sector can really do to the Nigerian economy and that is why we have made it possible that Mr President should take a practical tour of how we can really move the Nigerian economy when we partner with the private sector,” Ambode said.

Responding, President Buhari commended the initiators of the EAC, saying he was extremely impressed with the potential of the project, which according to him, would create jobs and boost Nigeria’s economy.

“I have just gone round to see the Eko Atlantic City. I’m impressed with the potentialities of this project and the amount of jobs and positive effect which this project is capable of having on the economy.

“I’m really grateful for those who agreed to invest so much in our country to get a secured area for operations capable of handling big businesses and investments throughout Africa,” the President said.