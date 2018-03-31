The Sun News
Latest
31st March 2018 - Grant Lagos special status, Ambode tells Buhari
31st March 2018 - Everyday is Project Day in Rivers
31st March 2018 - Threat to disrupt restructuring summit: Ohanaeze dares IPOB
31st March 2018 - Atiku, Wike, Okorocha, Ayade, Ortom, Ajimobi, others preach peace at Easter
31st March 2018 - FG names alleged treasury looters
31st March 2018 - Agboola Juliet 07053577466
31st March 2018 - Joshua: I am battle ready for Parker
31st March 2018 - Lagos most wanted cultist arrested
31st March 2018 - Judo: Port-Harcourt set to host national championship
31st March 2018 - Heartland settles for Turkish technical adviser
Home / Cover / National / Grant Lagos special status, Ambode tells Buhari

Grant Lagos special status, Ambode tells Buhari

— 31st March 2018

■ Urges FG to cede National Stadium, Arts Theatre to state govt

Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to seriously consider the possibility of granting the state a special status to enable it sustain its position as the driver of the nation’s economic growth.
Governor Ambode, who spoke at a state dinner on Thursday evening in honour of President Buhari at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, as part of activities marking his two-day official visit to the state, expressed concerns that 26 years after the Federal Capital was relocated from Lagos to Abuja, the state has been left to strive for development without much Federal support.
The governor said that despite the strategic role that the state plays in the nation’s economy, there is still much untapped potential and opportunities for economic, social and cultural growth in the state, which he said his administration was doing its best to explore by strategically focusing on improving the ease of doing business, entertainment, sports and tourism.
He, however, said that for these potential to be fully realised, the state requires federal support, adding that several attempts by some eminent personalities to push for a special status for Lagos as well as a bill seeking to accord the state same was turned down by the Senate.
Thanking President Buhari for magnanimously yielding to the state’s request to reconstruct the Oshodi International Airport Road into a 10-lane world-class road and to transform the Presidential Lodge Marina into a monument and cultural legacy, Governor Ambode also seized the occasion to request the President to cede the ownership and management of the National Stadium, Surulere and the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu to the state government to enable it revive them for the benefit of all.
Speaking on Friday after conducting President Buhari round the Eko Atlantic City (EAC) which is a multi-billion dollar project expected to accommodate over 150,000 people who would reside there and another 250,000 who would work and commute within the city on a daily basis, Governor Ambode said the project was a practical example of how the private sector could partner with government to boost the economy.
He recalled that the project, which was conceived and initiated during the tenure of former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was a brilliant engineering display which had saved the whole of Victoria Island from ocean surge and other threats.
“This project has actually saved the whole of Victoria Island and will stand on over 750 square kilometres bigger than Victoria Island itself when it is eventually completed. This is just an example of what the private sector can really do to the Nigerian economy and that is why we have made it possible that Mr President should take a practical tour of how we can really move the Nigerian economy when we partner with the private sector,” Ambode said.
Responding, President Buhari commended the initiators of the EAC, saying he was extremely impressed with the potential of the project, which according to him, would create jobs and boost Nigeria’s economy.
“I have just gone round to see the Eko Atlantic City. I’m impressed with the potentialities of this project and the amount of jobs and positive effect which this project is capable of having on the economy.
“I’m really grateful for those who agreed to invest so much in our country to get a secured area for operations capable of handling big businesses and investments throughout Africa,” the President said.

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Grant Lagos special status, Ambode tells Buhari

— 31st March 2018

■ Urges FG to cede National Stadium, Arts Theatre to state govt Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to seriously consider the possibility of granting the state a special status to enable it sustain its position as the driver of the nation’s economic growth. Governor Ambode, who spoke at a…

  • Everyday is Project Day in Rivers

    — 31st March 2018

    Simeon Nwakaudu For those who live in Rivers State, projects have become a way of life, courtesy of Mr Projects. A classical case of “Everyday na Christmas.” If a project is not being commissioned, another would be flagged off and yet another being inspected for quality delivery by the contractor. Therefore, everyday Rivers people talk,…

  • Threat to disrupt restructuring summit: Ohanaeze dares IPOB

    — 31st March 2018

    WILLY EYA The apex Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against carrying out its threat to disrupt the planned summit on restructuring by the umbrella socio-cultural organisation. The Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mr Uche Okwukwu, who gave the warning in an interview with Saturday Sun called on IPOB…

  • Atiku, Wike, Okorocha, Ayade, Ortom, Ajimobi, others preach peace at Easter

    — 31st March 2018

    willy eya, Lagos TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt, STANLEY UZOARU, Owerri, ROSE EJEMBI, Makurdi, WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti and GILBERT EKEZIE, Lagos As Christians all over the world mark the Easter celebration tomorrow, prominent Nigerians have enjoined them to emulate Christ’s virtues. In their congratulory messages made available to Saturday Sun, they advised Christians and all Nigerians…

  • FG names alleged treasury looters

    — 31st March 2018

    ■ Urges them to return looted funds  Ismail Omipidan The federal government yesterday released what it said was list of those who allegedly  looted the country’s treasury dry under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration.  Addressing journalists yesterday in Lagos, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said it decided to release the list…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share