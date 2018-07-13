The grand opposition coalition

When aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Buba Galadima announced the formation of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), last week, it was certain that more things would follow in the days ahead. And the inauguration of the Coalition of Unity Political Parties (CUPP) on Monday, July 9, an amalgam of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 38 political parties was one of the fallouts of the implosion in APC.

The APC is just dismissing the disintegration only to its own peril. Some of the political parties that formed the grand coalition were Action Alliance (AA), Alliance for Democracy (AD), Africa Democratic Party (ADP), Action Democratic Party (ADP), Democratic Alternative (DA), and National Conscience Party (NCP). The new coalition, which may transmute to a government of national unity, according to those behind it, intends to field and support a single presidential candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

It may extend the gesture to gubernatorial candidates. The mission of the coalition is to enthrone a true democrat who will save the country from the APC misrule. Without doubt, some other political parties are likely to join the opposition alliance in the weeks ahead. Although the APC leadership is maintaining a bold face as if nothing has happened, but the reality is that the party might have lost some sleep over the development.