Grab The Mic ’ll showcase best young Nigerian comedians –Alex Okosi

Here comes the grand finale of Maltina Grab The Mic, a talent hunt initiative strategically designed to discover and promote the next generation of young Nigerians comics.

Presented by Comedy Central and happening live tomorrow Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Grab The Mic has announced a grand prize of N1.5 million for the winners, alongside a golden opportunity of sharing the stage with veteran comedian, Ali Baba.

According to the organisers, six finalists – Nyerhorwo Ndaxwell, Emmanuel Oliver, Coxson Christian, Justice Kalawa, Daniel Jonah Nyah, and Oveze Godwin Jagbojo including two wild card holders – will slug it out at the finale where Ali Baba, Funke Akindele and Frank Donga will take charge as judges.

Hosted by comedian Seyi Law, the grand finale will air on Comedy Central (DSTV channel 122) and MTV Base (DSTV channel 322) come December 17, 2017.

Executive Vice President/Managing Director, Viacom International Media Networks Africa, Alex Okosi, said: “Comedy Central has been creating content and original programming, bringing the best of stand-up and sketch comedy together with classic television shows and movies to audiences in Africa as a brand since we launched in 2010.

“At VIMN Africa, we pride ourselves in creating platforms to showcase our local talent and with ‘Comedy Central Presents Grab the Mic’, we have worked with Maltina to bring together the best of young and legendary comedians in the country. We are excited about this partnership in successfully delivering the very first Grab the Mic in Nigeria.”