Gowon to speak at 2nd LEAD Leadership Summit in Lagos

Retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon and Gov. Akinwunmi of Lagos State will be the guest lead speakers at the forthcoming Africa Innovation Concepts (AIC) 2nd Annual Leadership Summit, “LEAD 2.0’’.

The summit put together in partnership with the Lagos State Youth Parliament has the theme, “Successor Generation: Creating Opportunities for Next Generation of Leaders’’.

The convener of the LEAD Summit, Mr Confidence Omehegbu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that all was set for the summit expected to take the centre stage in Lagos on Sept. 15.

Omehegbu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AIC, said that this year’s edition of the summit would attract high calibre experts, industry leaders, inspirational speakers and youths.

“Other speakers are Presidential Aspirant, Prof. Mercy Adesanya-Davies; Presidential Aspirant, Timi Dakolo, Engr. Obafemi Omokungbe, Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Johnson Abbaly and CEO, Lightfield House International, Emmanuel Etim and ace Comedian, Julius Agwu among others.

“They are to share their experiences and insights from their professional and career journeys with the about over 1,500 participants,’’ he said.

“The summit will have an interactive plenary to drive discussions around leadership and entrepreneurship to inspire young minds and empower smart young leaders.

“They will seek to champion the change and trigger the transition towards a better Nigeria,’’ he said, adding that the event will take place at the Multipurpose Hall, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, Nigeria.

Omehegbu said that the second edition of the LEAD Summit would also focus on professional and personal skills development among the youths.

“There will also be lectures and talks focused on professional and personal skills development geared towards an inclusive and collaborative leadership between emerging leaders and those who are already occupying leadership positions across board.

“At Africa Innovation Concept, we are concerned with creating a platform for value exchange and transfer to help reposition the mindsets of emerging leaders toward positive leadership.

“We also take a look at challenges the younger generation are facing in their quest to becoming great leaders and pacesetters in all ramifications of life.

“The climax of the summit will be an award ceremony, where deserving citizens and people who have contributed positively to nation building as well as the overall growth and development of Nigeria will be recognised,’’ he said.