Govt’s failure to pay salary not deliberate – Benue Majority Leader

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Majority Leader in the State House of Assembly, Benjamin Adanyi, has appealed to workers in the state to have a rethink on their plan to embark on an indefinite strike over unpaid salaries beginning Monday.

He said that the failure of the state government to pay salaries was not deliberate.

Adanyi who made the appeal, on Sunday, in a chat with newsmen following the refusal of labour leaders to honour the invitation of the Assembly, last Friday, to mediate in the matter maintained that, “with the present economic realities even a Pope or Bishop may not be able to pay salaries in Benue.”

The lawmaker partly blamed the situation on over-bloated workforce occasioned by the menace of ghost workers as well as drastic fall in revenue generation and allocations to the state.

According to the lawmaker, “So it is glaring for everyone to see that the government is faced with a herculean task. The fact of the matter is that neither the Governor nor the government has money and deliberately refused to pay salaries.

“It is both unthinkable and mischievous for anyone to suggest that a sitting government would willingly not pay salaries. But I can assure you that the government is doing everything possible to clear the backlog in no distant time but the needful will be done.

“As an Assembly we will continue to do our best to ensure that there is stability and checks in the system and with a determined executive arm, Benue would be on the pedestal of growth and steady development soon,” Adanyi said.