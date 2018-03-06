Govt seeks N’Assembly’s approval to pay N650bn subsidy arrears

Adewale Sanyaolu

In its effort to avert another round of fuel scarcity in the country, the Federal Government has requested for the appropriation of N650 billion from the National Assembly to clear the backlog of subsidy arrears owed marketers, Daily Sun has learnt.

The request to the National Assembly is coming on the heels of the 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government by Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) to commence staff disengagement over the N650 billion debt owed it.

Daily Sun learnt that since threat, government has begun series of engagements and meetings between NNPC, Ministry of Labour, the Presidency and DAPPMAN/MOMAN to find a common ground that could avert another phase of petroleum products scarcity across the country.

Executive Secretary of DAPPMAN, Mr. Olufemi Adewole, who confirmed the development, said marketers have been reassured about the Federal Government’s commitment to make payment as evidenced by the request for approval for appropriation of same to the National Assembly.

‘‘It is our hope that this approval will be given promptly and these long overdue payments made subsequently.”

Meanwhile, DAPPMAN/MOMAN has announced the suspension of its 14 days ultimatum earlier issued to the Federal Government to pay the subsidy arrears or risk the shutting down depot facilities of its members.

“We use this medium to plead with all our staff under the various umbrella unions including NARTO, PENGASSAN, NUPENG/PTD to please bear with us while this approval for appropriation by the National Assembly is being deliberated and processed, which we believe will not exceed two weeks in view of the adverse implications of any delays.

“All marketers are to ensure there is no disruption in the supply and distribution of PMS nationwide. We thank all Nigerians for their understanding and support in many forms as always.”