The Sun News
Latest
6th March 2018 - Govt seeks N’Assembly’s approval to pay N650bn subsidy arrears
6th March 2018 - Tax evasion: FG, states go after property owners in FCT, Lagos
6th March 2018 - Rebuilding Nigeria can’t be overnight –Oshiomhole
6th March 2018 - My regrets at 81 –Obasanjo
6th March 2018 - …Kalu hails ex-president
6th March 2018 - Weah: Nigeria can win Russia 2018 World Cup if…
6th March 2018 - UCL: Liverpool ambush Porto at Anfield
6th March 2018 - Heart problem stops Nigerian defender’s career
6th March 2018 - Constitution amendment: Rivers Assembly rejects LG autonomy
6th March 2018 - How to sustain Achuzia’s legacies –Nwodo
Home / Business / Cover / Govt seeks N’Assembly’s approval to pay N650bn subsidy arrears

Govt seeks N’Assembly’s approval to pay N650bn subsidy arrears

— 6th March 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu

In its effort to avert another round of fuel scarcity in the country, the Federal Government has requested for the appropriation of N650 billion from the National Assembly to clear the backlog of subsidy arrears owed marketers, Daily Sun has learnt.

The request to the National Assembly is coming on the heels of the 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government by Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) to commence staff disengagement over the N650 billion debt owed it.

Daily Sun learnt that since threat, government has begun series of engagements and meetings between NNPC, Ministry of Labour, the Presidency and DAPPMAN/MOMAN to find a common ground that could avert another phase of petroleum products scarcity across the country.

Executive Secretary of DAPPMAN, Mr. Olufemi Adewole, who confirmed the development, said marketers have been reassured about the Federal Government’s commitment to make payment as evidenced by the request for approval for appropriation of same to the National Assembly.

‘‘It is our hope that this approval will be given promptly and these long overdue payments made subsequently.”

Meanwhile, DAPPMAN/MOMAN has announced the suspension of its 14 days ultimatum earlier issued to the Federal Government to pay the subsidy arrears or risk the shutting down depot facilities of its members.

“We use this medium to plead with all our staff under the various umbrella unions including NARTO, PENGASSAN, NUPENG/PTD to please bear with us while this approval for appropriation by the National Assembly is being deliberated and processed, which we believe will not exceed two weeks in view of the adverse implications of any delays.

“All marketers are to ensure there is no disruption in the supply and distribution of PMS nationwide. We thank all Nigerians for their understanding and support in many forms as always.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Govt seeks N’Assembly’s approval to pay N650bn subsidy arrears

— 6th March 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu In its effort to avert another round of fuel scarcity in the country, the Federal Government has requested for the appropriation of N650 billion from the National Assembly to clear the backlog of subsidy arrears owed marketers, Daily Sun has learnt. The request to the National Assembly is coming on the heels of…

  • Tax evasion: FG, states go after property owners in FCT, Lagos

    — 6th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Tax evaders are in for tough times as the Federal Government, yesterday, beamed its searchlight on their properties located in highbrow areas of the country. The government’s onslaught comes as the nine-month amnesty granted  taxpayers to regularise their tax statuses under the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) gradually winds down….

  • Rebuilding Nigeria can’t be overnight –Oshiomhole

    — 6th March 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin Former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said rebuilding Nigeria cannot be an overnight affair. Oshiomhole urged the public and the media to always link Nigeria’s recent history to the present when discussing about current economic hardship in the country and also, explained  that the current economic hardship faced by…

  • My regrets at 81 –Obasanjo

    — 6th March 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo opened up, yesterday, on his major regret in life. He said it was his parents’ deaths, which didn’t allow them reap the fruits of their labour. According to Obasanjo, his parents’ inability to witness the turnaround in his life was “sad and regrettable,” despite sacrifices they made to ensure…

  • …Kalu hails ex-president

    — 6th March 2018

    •He’s a nationalist, bastion of democracy, say Okowa, APC Romanus Ugwu, Abuja; Paul Osuyi, Asaba Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 81st birthday. According to Kalu, the former president’s contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria are…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online enquirers: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share