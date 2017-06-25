The Sun News
Latest
25th June 2017 - Govt must address issues of divisions – Cleric
25th June 2017 - Melaye alleges forgery of signatures for recall campaign
25th June 2017 - Cameroun out from Confederations cup
25th June 2017 - Gov. Ishaku moves to restore lasting peace on the mambilla plateau
25th June 2017 - Shettima urges military to intensify efforts to end Boko Haram menace
25th June 2017 - Eid-el-Fitr: Obaseki, Ajimobi, others calls for peace, unity
25th June 2017 - Suspected robbers shoot dead corps member in Yenagoa
25th June 2017 - Ooni of Ife warns youths against violence
25th June 2017 - Calm, tight security in Jos as Muslims celebrate Eid-el Fitr
25th June 2017 - UK: Prince Philip back in the saddle
Home / Cover / Govt must address issues of divisions – Cleric

Govt must address issues of divisions – Cleric

— 25th June 2017

BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos Most Reverend Adewale Martins has called on Nigerian leaders to work towards addressing issues that encourages groups and ethnic nationalities to seek separation from the entity called Nigeria.

The Clergy spoke in while administering the sacrament of confirmation to over  200 Catholic faithful at the St Joseph Catholic Church Kirikiri Town in Lagos .

According to the Catholic Archbishop, Nigeria is better off  as a cooperate entity rather than a divided country, adding that Nigerians should also be careful of what they say about their fellow Nigerians, that fuels the call for separation and war.

His words: “The Lord is also calling on those who have control over this nation as leaders to also ensure that they take care of everybody in this country.  If people feel marginalized, then the government should take responsibility and do something.

“In our country today there is lack of security. If we are not worried about  Boko Haram and all we hear that they do, we are worried about Fulani Herdsmen,  Kidnappers, armed robbers and hardship in the land, all these make us to fear, “ he noted.

The Catholic Archbishop said that while all these are cause of worry to the ordinary Nigerian, the call for separation and war, by some certain group is of serious concern to the ordinary man, adding that war is a very terrible thing that Nigerians should not go into.

He said: “Today you hear IPOB telling its own story that Nigeria must be divided, you hear Arewa Youths in the North handing down ultimatum that the Igbo people should go back to their states in three months , you hear Niger Delta people making their own threat about this country Nigeria and the Oodua people too. These are real fears, fears that things can get out of hand.”

While admonishing Catholics, he told them that while these are real fears, the Lord is asking them not to fear and cling unto him as the beacon of hope for their survival in the entity called Nigeria.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Philip Nwosu

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 25th June 2017 at 9:31 pm
    Reply

    The word “government” that is commonly used is an institution put together by the natives to handle their affairs. It not a supreme being somewhere. If the natives decide otherwise about the institution they put together- that is the end of the institution, meaning handling their affairs differently with different institution, by so doing, the natives are the government. The institution of this territory is only tolerated by the natives- they are not the ones that put it together. Igbos no longer tolerated it, Disintegrated, put together institution of their own- which is Republic Of Biafra and will defend it with Diplomacy or War.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Govt must address issues of divisions – Cleric

— 25th June 2017

BY PHILIP NWOSU The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos Most Reverend Adewale Martins has called on Nigerian leaders to work towards addressing issues that encourages groups and ethnic nationalities to seek separation from the entity called Nigeria. The Clergy spoke in while administering the sacrament of confirmation to over  200 Catholic faithful at the St Joseph…

Share

  • Melaye alleges forgery of signatures for recall campaign

    — 25th June 2017

    Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial district in the National Assembly says the signatures allegedly collected to influence his recall and forwarded to INEC were forged. Addressing newsmen on Sunday in Lokoja, Melaye who said investigations had revealed that even the dead signed the recall across the seven area councils of the senatorial district,…

    Share

  • Cameroun out from Confederations cup

    — 25th June 2017

    Germany beat Cameroun 3-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup in what was a convincing win. Goals from Demirbay and a brace from Werner ensured that the Germans eased into the semi-finals to face Mexico on Wednesday while Portugal faces Chile on Thursday. The win means, in his 150th match in charge, Joachim…

    Share

  • Gov. Ishaku moves to restore lasting peace on the mambilla plateau

    — 25th June 2017

    Gov Darius Ishaku on Sunday constituted two committees among the ethic groups on the Mambilla Plateau to dialogue and come up with ways of bringing lasting peace in the area. The constitution of the committees followed an emergency meeting with stakeholders from Sardauna Local Government Council which lasted for six hours. Ishaku, who briefed journalists…

    Share

  • Shettima urges military to intensify efforts to end Boko Haram menace

    — 25th June 2017

    Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno on Sunday appealed to the Nigerian military to intensify efforts to end the Boko Haram insurgency that had ravaged the North East for long. Shettima made the appeal while speaking at this year’s Eid el Fitr reception for members of the State Executive Council and other dignitaries at the Government…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share