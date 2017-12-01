The Sun News
Latest
1st December 2017 - Govt can’t fight HIV/AIDS alone – Ortom
1st December 2017 - U.S: Trump lights National Christmas Tree
1st December 2017 - 414 NAF regiment personnel complete 10 months training in Kaduna
1st December 2017 - Okadigbo’s son appointed ADP deputy spokesman
1st December 2017 - Ogun govt. warns coys over environmental infractions
1st December 2017 - 4, 079 Bauchi residents tested HIV positive in 2017 – BACATMA
1st December 2017 - Dankwambo becomes Tafidan Tangale today
1st December 2017 - Drama in FCTA as director collapses over promotion
1st December 2017 - NAF graduates 414 special forces
1st December 2017 - Ebonyi youthsndisown Ngwu, say APC now better positioned for 2019
Home / National / Govt can’t fight HIV/AIDS alone – Ortom

Govt can’t fight HIV/AIDS alone – Ortom

— 1st December 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As Nigerians joined the rest of the world to commemorate the 2017 World AIDS Day, on Saturday, the Benue State Government has said that the fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic should not be left with government alone.

Speaking at the IBB Square venue of the event in Makurdi, Governor Samuel Ortom urged individuals, families and corporate organisations to join hands and efforts in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Benue State for an aids-free society and generation.

Represented by his deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, the governor noted that that from the time HIV/AIDS became an epidemic in Benue in the late 1990s, remarkable achievements had been recorded against the set targets of behavior change and prevention of new infections.

This, he explained, was in addition to increased demand FIRHIV counselling and testing as a result of state’s Agency for the Control of AIDS (SACA)’s intensified sensitization and demand creation activities both at Urban and rural levels.

“From 2010 to 2017, the number if service delivery points for HIV/AIDS management has remarkably increased for HIV testing services, prevention if mother to child transmission and treatment centers. Similarly, HIV/AIDS related stigman and discrimination have been greatly reduced.”

Harping on this year’s global team for the commemoration of the World AIDS Day, “Right to Health” which had been modified for national relevance in Nigeria as, “Right to Health – Making it Happen”, Ortom maintained that everyone has the right to realize the highest attainable standard of health without discrimination or stigma.

“Healthcare should be accessible, acceptable, available and if good quality for everyone leaving no one behind. Health is no longer a charity or privilege for few but is demanded as a right for all.”

In a chat with newsmen, acting Country Programme Manager of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), Greg Abiaziem who disclosed that about one million deaths with two million new infections of HIV/AIDS were recorded in the year 2016 said of this number, Benue recorded about 300,000 new cases in 2016 with 15.4 prevalence rate at the moment.

He said it was for this reason that AHF had been working assiduously at the grassroots in collaboration with the Benue State government in ten Local government areas of the state with s view to bringing down the prevalence rate of HIV/AIDS in the state.

Highlights of the event was the launch of two documents: Benue State Strategic Plan for HIV and AIDS, 2017 – 2021and Fastracking HIV Treatment and PMTCT programmes in Nigeria, – An Emergency Plan if Action Towards Achieving the 90-90-90 Target by 2020.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Govt can’t fight HIV/AIDS alone – Ortom

— 1st December 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As Nigerians joined the rest of the world to commemorate the 2017 World AIDS Day, on Saturday, the Benue State Government has said that the fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic should not be left with government alone. Speaking at the IBB Square venue of the event in Makurdi, Governor Samuel Ortom…

  • U.S: Trump lights National Christmas Tree

    — 1st December 2017

    Ringing in the holidays for the first time from Washington, President Trump lighted the national Christmas tree on Thursday evening, wishing the country “a merry Christmas” — as he vowed to do during his campaign. Taking part in the annual ritual, Trump counted down from 10 before his wife, Melania, pushed a button to set the…

  • 414 NAF regiment personnel complete 10 months training in Kaduna

    — 1st December 2017

    From Sola Ojo, Kaduna In order to have efficient and effective counter terrorism mechanisms in place, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday graduated 414 regiment personnel comprising 396 airmen and air women and 18 officers. The 10 months rigorous training was jointly conducted by the Israeli Military Training Organisation and British Military Advisory Training Team (BMATT)…

  • Okadigbo’s son appointed ADP deputy spokesman

    — 1st December 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja Son of the late flamboyant Senate President, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo; Pharaoh, has been appointed Assistant National Publicity Secretary of Action Democratic Party (ADP). Before Okadigbo’s ratification Okadigbo for the position by the national leadership of the party, he was issued with a membership card, at a ceremony witnessed by former Senate…

  • Ogun govt. warns coys over environmental infractions

    — 1st December 2017

    The Ogun State Government says its zero tolerance for environmental infractions has prompted the ongoing inspection of industries operating in the state to ascertain their level of compliance, warning those disregarding the State environmental law specially in Sango and its environs not to risk being seal off. Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye, who made…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share