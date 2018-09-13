Govs won’t get automatic re-election – Bauchi aspirant, Pate

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A former Minister of State for Health and Bauchi State governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Ali Pate, has warned that it would not be easy for servicing governors to re-elected in the 2019 general elections as they would be given a run for their money.

Speaking after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Form, the aspirant lamented that it is surprising that the governors in their clamour for second term forgot that Nigeria constitution stipulated for a four-year tenure not eight years.

He frowned that even the governors that failed woefully in their first tenure still see their re-election as their right, relegating achievements to the background.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Govt institutes life insurance for `Operation Yaki’ operatives

Expressing confidence to unseat the incumbent, he said, “First the government of Nigeria is established on the mandate given by the people of Nigeria as established in the Constitution and there is a reason the constitution stipulates four years terms for all elected officials that’s why a term is four years term and not eight years.

“So, no one is guaranteed eight years in office. It means you have to work for it and seek the Mandate of the people for additional four years for your second term if you have done well.

“We have seen in this country a president and a party who has been in power for many years by unpopular mandate, that party was not successful in an election.

“We have seen many instances where governors have done a term and some four terms. Power comes from the people and we believe that is effort that led to the founding of APC, provided the APC sticks to that effort of ensuring the people’s voice are heard, we believe it would succeed.

“In event that any party is not consistent and listen to the voice of the people, history has told us especially in 2015, in the long run it is not going to be successful in a sustainable manner, so we feel confident as citizens of the Country to respond to the yearning of the people and to our faith in the institution of the party, expecting that it would be just,” he said.

He further added his voice to the controversy surrounding direct and indirect mode of Primaries canvassed by the national leadership of the party, stressing: “In Bauchi State, we know that delegates were handpicked during the ward congresses. They were just listed and we have court cases as regards to that.

“So, if you want to do an indirect primaries, the list of delegates to be used has a big question mark and we have heard from the national leadership of the party that the presidential election would be through direct primaries and that is the best form of primary where you get popular representation and that part of justice to the president we expect it also at the State level, except if there are consensus amongst stakeholders should be adhered to.

READ ALSO: Sultan of Sokoto appointed Grand Patron of Anatomical Society

“Justice has no double standard, justice has one single standard. You cannot be just on one track and unjust on another track. We are confident that Mr. President, the leadership of the party and many of the distinguished members of the party have the intent to be just to all members and we would hold them to that and that is what gives us the confident to respond to the call to serve and let’s respond by participating and see what the outcome,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Taraba State governorship aspirant and United Nation’s official, Aliyu Umar, has promised to end the incessant land dispute in the country through a committee comprising local tribal, religious and community leaders.

Umar, who had served as a professional Surveyor at state, national and currently a UN official, said that the committee in all the communities across the countries, will ensure the members eat and dialogue constantly.