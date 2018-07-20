“The NNPC had remitted N147 billion into the Federation Account in May, which the governors faulted and described as a far cry from the expected revenue which does not reflect the current economic realities and prices of oil in the international market.”

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors Forum met Wednesday night in Abuja to resolve some of the issues that deadlocked the last Federation Accounts and Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting in Abuja.

During their deliberations the governors insisted that the deadlock will continue until the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) remits what is due the public to government coffers which would be shared equally among the three tiers of government.

The NNPC had remitted N147 billion into the Federation Account in May, which the governors faulted and described as a far cry from the expected revenue which does not reflect the current economic realities and prices of oil in the international market.

The governors also queried the amount that the NNPC is claiming to have paid for petroleum subsidies.

The governors said that final decision of their deliberation will be tabled at Thursday’s National Economic Council (NEC), presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Meanwhile, allocations for the months of May and June were yet to be distributed among the three tiers of government following the rejection of NNPC remittances.

