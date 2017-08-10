Govs have no reason owing workers salaries – ERCC president

The Sun News
From: Linus Oota, Lafia

President, Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC), Rev. Dr. Jerry Madibo, has explained that state governors still owning workers salaries despite the release of second tranche of Paris Club refund would soon face the wrath of God.

  The church leader, who particularly frowned at what he described as ‘the excessiveness and insensitivity of some governors hiding under immunity clause to commit all sorts of atrocity’ said that political office holders should know that someday soon the wrath of God would visit them.

 Speaking at the 2017 Annual Reverend’s Fellowship meeting of all ERCC Reverends, in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, Dr. Madibo said “State governors who are still holding back the wages of workers would soon face the wrath of God that will be worse than what the workers’ are facing

“The most painful aspect of it is that, even with the Paris club funds, some state governments have refused to pay their worker’s salary arrears, causing untold hardships to workers in meeting the welfare needs of their families,” he said.

The ERCC president condemned the continued inability by state governors to utilise the funds for the purpose it was meant for and describe the act as “Ungodly and unacceptable.”

He, therefore, decried the state of affairs in the country, saying that “the society is rotten”, and called on the Christendom to redirect their focus for the wellbeing of the country.

 According to him “the situation in the country has become so bad that instead of the people to run to the church for solution to the problems in the world, the church is running to the world for solution to her problems. What an irony?”, he asked.

 He noted the continued cry of recession, percentage payment of salaries by some state governors and high cost of living, and called on church leaders and Christian community as a whole to play their roles to bridge the gaps and rescue the situation for the good of all.

The ERCC boss, however acknowledged the calling of clergy was against the kingdom of darkness fighting the church of God, hence the need for them to desist from acts inimical of their calling.

 He mentioned selfishness, greed, hatred, tribalism as some of the negative attitudes that must be discarded for the spiritual growth of the people and the church and commended the Federal Government on the avowed fight against Boko Haram.

“We commend the Federal Government especially the military and other security agencies for their efforts in fighting this menace and we call on the perpetrators of this ungodly acts to sheath their sword and embrace peace.”

The guest speaker at the event Rev. Prof. Pandent Yamsat observed that if Christian refuse to take heed to the teaching of God, the church would soon be history in the country.

 Professor Yamsat , who spoke on the theme of the fellowship: pursuing, overtaking and recovering all as partners not rivals”, urged the clergies to resist rivalry in the church in the course of their duties, saying “God is not an individualistic being, hence the need for them to co-exist with each other for the growth of the church

1 Comment

  1. myke oghene 10th August 2017 at 1:23 pm
    Reply

    The governors are corrupt, heads of government departments are corrupt, the pension directorates are corrupt and incompetent especially ES of PTAD. Pensioners are still languishing over nonpayment of their two years 33% increment arrears. Recall Nelly to continue her good work; Our army are they corrupt why can’t the junior officers rescue Nigeria? In Africa military take over/clean up is necessary to check corruption, restore sanity, redirect our leaders and eliminate the extra-ordinarily greedy politicians/leaders. Our National Assembly (senate&house of REP) is the house of convivial rogues that lack direction hence they are self-serving. Burning issues of National concern are contemptuously overlooked: – Restructuring through Zonal regions, abolition of pension for Governors, reduction of National Assembly members to unicameral structure of 180members and use of local governments as zonal administrative units only. federal allocations should seize, let each zone retain 50% of revenues generated. Funny enough our National Assembly has been busy pillaging the nations wealth, passing trivial bills and celebrating their triumphalism over the weakness and “mumuishness” of the youths in Nigeria.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

