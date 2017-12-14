…FG to stop budget support to states not complying with conditions

…Says water supply in states abysmal

From: JULIANA Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The governors of the 36 states of the federation have approved for the federal government to use $1 billion to support the insurgency fight in the North East.

The fund is to be taken from the Excess crude which currently stands at the $2.317 billion.

The decision was taken at the 83rd National Economic Council (NEC), meeting which is also the 10th in 2017 and the last for the year.

The meeting which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has also resolved that from next year January, states that fail to comply with the fiscal responsibility Ondo toons of the federal government will no longer enjoy budget support.

The governors of Edo State , Godwin Obaseki and Gombe State Ibrahim Dankwambo, who briefed the media, alongside Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu disclosed this.

Governor Obaseki said they expected that the money would be spent on the purchase of security equipment, procurement of intelligence and logistics, among others.

The council were also given an update on forensic audit by KPMG which will be concluded in January 2018 after the audit of Nigeria Customs Service and Nigeria Communication Commission.

Adamu said that the governors were also briefed on the need for urgent steps and action to be taken in order to overcome water supply challenges and sanitation in country if Nigeria is to achieved the SDG by 2030.

He described as abysmal states performance in the water sector, adding that only seven percent of urban cities have been enjoying water supply.

Details later…