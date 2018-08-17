Governors under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) have called for the examination of the national income in the last 14 years to enable them reach a middle ground over the contentious issue of minimum wage implementation.

READ ALSO: Governors to probe N20 trillion unremitted Stamp Duty Revenue

The governors said they were not voted in to pay salaries only but also to provide good roads, electricity, education and other necessary amenities.

Chairman of the NGF and Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, said this was part of the discussion they had on a meeting on Wednesday night.

The committee working on the minimum wage is almost concluding negotiations on the matter while Federal Government has set a September date to roll out a new minimum wage for workers.

The governors are insisting on the staggering of the implementation of the new wage if approved while the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is proposing a minimum wage of N65,000.