Head Media and Public Affairs of the NGF said the governors must make a decision on the minimum wage and other important issues on the agenda.

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors of 36 states of the federation under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) are currently holding an emergency meeting over the new minimum wage.

Organised Labour has given a December deadline for all processes leading to the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage, threatening to embark on another strike action should it fail.

They insist they will not to accept anything less than the N30,000 recommended by the minimum wage Tripartite Committee to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Head Media and Public Affairs of the NGF, Abdulrazaque Barkindo, who confirmed that the meeting, initially scheduled for 8pm but moved to 5pm Wednesday, said the governors must make a decision on the minimum wage and other important issues on the agenda.

NGF chairman and Governor of Zamfara State Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari is presiding over the meeting.

