The Sun News
Latest
16th March 2018 - Governors earn more than senators –Obi
16th March 2018 - Supreme Court adjourns Saraki’s asset declaration suit indefinitely
16th March 2018 - Budget: Buhari orders MDAs to honour NASS invitation
16th March 2018 - Obiano’s second term inauguration holds tomorrow
16th March 2018 - Declare herdsmen terrorists –Soyinka
16th March 2018 - Nigeria tilting towards failed state –Senators
16th March 2018 - Reps probe Fayemi over Ajaokuta Steel
16th March 2018 - CBN, banks, meet on 7.6m 2018 customer target
16th March 2018 - 2019: Why I’m in Delta guber race –Edozien
16th March 2018 - Herdsmen kill 32 in Kogi, burn houses
Home / National / Governors earn more than senators –Obi

Governors earn more than senators –Obi

— 16th March 2018

Chinelo Obogo

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, hinted yesterday that governors earn more than Senators.

Obi, who was guest speaker at a dialogue organised by Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism in Lagos dropped the hint in his speech.  He told the audience that if he revealed how much a Nigerian governor earns, the surprise would be far more than what trailed reports of the N13.5 million ‘running cost’ of senators.

“None of you knows what a governor or even a local government chairman earns. Quote me anywhere, if you know you won’t be here. It is something you can’t imagine. You just know the one of senators and you are shouting, but, what if you know that of the governors?

“America’s GDP is way above Nigeria’s but an American senator earns $174,000 (about N50 million) a year and you can imagine what his Nigerian counterpart earns in a month.

“In America, governors earn according to their state. The governor of California is the highest paid in America and he earns $192, 000.

“The smallest state earns $70, 000. But, in Nigeria, I can tell you, because I’ve been there, the cost of just keeping convoys alone is in millions.

“And, when people ask me ‘why am I saying these things?’ I tell them that even if we made mistakes yesterday, can’t we correct it today?”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Governors earn more than senators –Obi

— 16th March 2018

Chinelo Obogo Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, hinted yesterday that governors earn more than Senators. Obi, who was guest speaker at a dialogue organised by Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism in Lagos dropped the hint in his speech.  He told the audience that if he revealed how much a Nigerian governor earns,…

  • Supreme Court adjourns Saraki’s asset declaration suit indefinitely

    — 16th March 2018

    The Supreme Court has adjourned indefinitely, hearing in the appeal filed by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, challenging the continuation of his trial on alleged false assets declaration at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). Justice Mohammed Dattijo adjourned the matter on the grounds that all processes had not been filed and served. Dattijo said the…

  • Budget: Buhari orders MDAs to honour NASS invitation

    — 16th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, has ordered ministers and heads of parastatals to honour the invitations by National Assembly to defend their appropriation. The order was given at the end of the meeting he had with leadership of the National Assembly led by Senate President, Bukola Saraki.    The meeting which started at 9:10pm ended…

  • Obiano’s second term inauguration holds tomorrow

    — 16th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka As part of programme for the second term inauguration of Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Edward Kallon, will today lead international development partners to a business roundtable in Awka. Governor Obiano and his deputy recorded a landslide victory during the November…

  • Declare herdsmen terrorists –Soyinka

    — 16th March 2018

    Chinelo Obogo; Lagos; Romanus Ugwu; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare killer herdsmen terrorists. Soyinka, who spoke at the maiden edition of the Ripples Nigeria Dialogue in Lagos, yesterday, said he was disturbed that the president was treating the killer herdsmen with levity, while those who…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share