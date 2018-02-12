The Sun News
Governors back state police

— 12th February 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

Days after Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo gave his nod to the creation of state police, governors of the 36 states of the federation have thrown their weight behind the proposal.

Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Mr. Abdulaziz Yari, who spoke with newsmen on Monday on the sidelines of the just-concluded Security Summit organised by the Senate, said the creation of state police would solve the security crises in the country.

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 12th February 2018 at 7:37 pm
    Reply

    Any native of this territory of the natives who is a politician- governor etc., and stand for the deadthis fraudulent political name Nigeria which means fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives, is an ignorant fool who do not represent natives of this territory of the natives. Any native of this territory of the natives who is a politician- governor etc., and do not stand for natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives, is an ignorant fool who do not represent natives of this territory of the natives and will not have a place in the Disintegrated Republics of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 12th February 2018 at 7:52 pm
    Reply

    Is state police the problem of natives of this territory of the natives? If security of police is the problem, a state police must be under federal police control by fulani criminal terrorists who controls this territory of the natives Politically. Problem of natives of this territory of the natives is vast, affects all aspects of human existence and living which only Disintegrated Republics of the natives is the only scientific answer. Natives of this territory of the natives has Disintegrated under Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

