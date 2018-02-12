Governors back state police

Fred Itua, Abuja

Days after Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo gave his nod to the creation of state police, governors of the 36 states of the federation have thrown their weight behind the proposal.

Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Mr. Abdulaziz Yari, who spoke with newsmen on Monday on the sidelines of the just-concluded Security Summit organised by the Senate, said the creation of state police would solve the security crises in the country.