Governors back state police

Imo guber: Okorocha vows to support son-in-law, Nwosu— 12th February 2018
Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State may have broken his silence on who will succeed him in office as he has vowed to throw his weight behind his son-in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu, if he (Nwosu) eventually declares his interest to contest the 2019 governorship election in the state. Governor Okorocha made the…
Any native of this territory of the natives who is a politician- governor etc., and stand for the deadthis fraudulent political name Nigeria which means fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives, is an ignorant fool who do not represent natives of this territory of the natives. Any native of this territory of the natives who is a politician- governor etc., and do not stand for natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives, is an ignorant fool who do not represent natives of this territory of the natives and will not have a place in the Disintegrated Republics of the natives. God Is With Us!!!
Is state police the problem of natives of this territory of the natives? If security of police is the problem, a state police must be under federal police control by fulani criminal terrorists who controls this territory of the natives Politically. Problem of natives of this territory of the natives is vast, affects all aspects of human existence and living which only Disintegrated Republics of the natives is the only scientific answer. Natives of this territory of the natives has Disintegrated under Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!