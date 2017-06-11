The Sun News
Governor Ibikunle Amosun and Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa to wed

Governor Ibikunle Amosun, 59, is the Chartered Accountant turned politician and number one man in Ogun State, who needs no introduction. The former senator is a known close friend of the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. Abike Dabiri Erewa, 55, also is not a push over by any means. The former honourable member of the House of Representatives elected in 2003, is a close aide of President Muhammad Buhari, GCFR. She’s a Senior Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Relations and the Diaspora and has acquitted herself very well on the job. The former renowned TV gal is known to be a very serious and hardworking person. So, what’s the connection between these two? Before anyone’s mind would go on overdrive, we can tell you for a fact that it has to do with their kids.
The countdown has already begun towards the union between one of the two sons of Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Oladipo Dabiri and the beautiful daughter of the Governor of Ogun State and his very beautiful and kind-hearted wife, Olufunso Amosun, 50. Ayomide Amosun, one of the governor’s five kids is a lawyer. She was called to the Nigerian Bar in December 2015 while her hubby-to-be is the eldest of Erewa’s two sons. Oladipo schooled abroad and not too long ago relocated to Nigeria.
One of the great things about Dipo’s mum is that her two sons are so well trained and very well educated.
The D-day for what is likely to be the 1st leg in their journey to matrimony is Saturday, July 8, 2017 and in Abeokuta, Ogun State as the traditional wedding would hold there. It’s speculated that the 2nd leg of the wedding is most likely to be in the US. Since according to the Yoruba culture and tradition, a wedding is mainly hosted by the family of the wife, the Amosuns, that’s why Ikorodu or Lagos would not host any of the event(s). And since it’s even after the Ramadan, many expect it would be a one in town nuptial. By virtue of the calibre of those involved, it’s expected that the who-is-who of government, public service and private businesses would converge on Abeokuta, Ogun State and grace the occasion. As we speak, the Aso Oke for the wedding is on sale. We hear preparation is fabulously in top gear with top musicians falling over themselves to perform on the occasion. We pray Allah to keep the date for the families.



