– The Sun News
Latest
19th July 2018 - Imo women pray for successful APC congress
19th July 2018 - Cleric tasks Muslims to be steadfast, do good
19th July 2018 - Edo govt. visits, commiserates with family of 6-year-old flood victim, Victoria
19th July 2018 - Ogoni intensifies demand for Rivers guber
19th July 2018 - Flooding: FERMA begins de-silting of drainages in Edo
19th July 2018 - Akwa Ibom, Australian firm sign pact for Science Park
19th July 2018 - Osun guber: APC postpones primary election indefinitely
19th July 2018 - Osun 2018: Atanda emerges SDP governorship candidate
19th July 2018 - SMEs owners protest erratic power supply in Lagos
19th July 2018 - Lagosians groan as trucks continue to block Apapa-Oshodi expressway
Home / Elections / Ekiti: Fayemi gets INEC’s certificate of return
GOVERNOR ELECT FAYEMI CERTIFICATE OF RETURN

Ekiti: Fayemi gets INEC’s certificate of return

— 19th July 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has received the certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Fayemi promised not to disappoint the people, who gave him the mandate in Saturday’s governorship election, as he received the certificate from INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Oyo, Ekiti and Osun states, Prince Adedeji Soyebi.

Deputy Governor-elect, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, also received his certificate of return on the occasion.
Speaking after he was presented with the certificate, Fayemi said the people of Ekiti State will enjoy the benefit of good governance as from October 16, when he assumes office.

The governor-elect commended the electoral body for doing what he described as an ‘excellent job’ of conducting the governorship poll.

Contrary to the claim of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Fayemi contended that the election was seamless, free, fair, credible and violence-free.

The governor-elect said INEC should be commended for conducting a process of 14 steps, which climaxed with the presentation of the certificate of return.

Fayemi stressed that INEC did a good job in delivering the election in a credible and professional way in spite of anxiety that greeted the build-up to the poll.

He also commended the security agencies for providing security back-up, which gave the electorate confidence to come out and exercise their franchise.

Fayemi hailed the APC National Working Committee (NWC), led by Adams Oshiomhole, and the State Executive Committee, led by Chief Olajide Awe.

Meanwhile, Governor Ayodele Fayose has, again, raised the alarm over alleged police intimidation of himself, his family and Ekiti workers days after last Saturday’s governorship election.

READ ALSO: Ekiti guber: Accept defeat in good faith, Fayemi tells Fayose’s, Olusola, PDP

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, the governor said the police have kept a permanent surveillance over the Government House.

“They continue to fly helicopters over the government house and governor’s office in a way that compromises the safety and wellbeing of residents and workers,” he said.

Fayose said the helicopter flies so low that it runs the risk of crashing into high-rise buildings and masts within the premises.

“The noise pollution this causes is enough irritation. This brazen show of naked force and abuse of power is as ungodly as it is undemocratic.

“If the security forces belong to all Nigerians and not to President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC), it should not be biased in this blatant manner.

“It is unprofessional of the security forces to allow themselves be this debased by running APC errands when they are funded with resources that belong to all of us.

“They are obligated, by the Constitution, to be apolitical and not willing tools in the hands of the powers-that-be.

“Once again, I say I will not be intimidated. I will stand on my feet until every injustice is upturned, and the freedom and liberties of our people are restored,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CONGRESS

Imo women pray for successful APC congress

— 19th July 2018

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri Imo State First Lady, Nkechi Okorocha, on Wednesday, led over 1,000 women to pray for a successful congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for the weekend at the Victory Chapel, Government House, Owerri, the state capital. Mrs. Okorocha, who organised the prayer through one of her NGOs, the Women of Divine…

  • MUSLIMS

    Cleric tasks Muslims to be steadfast, do good

    — 19th July 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Senate President Bukola Saraki led a number of dignitaries that graced fridau prayer for the repose of mother of former national chairman of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Hajia Ayisat Omo Agba Baraje, in Ilorin, on Wednesday. Other dignitaries included Governors Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state, Samuel Ortom of Benue State…

  • FAMILY OF DEAD FLOOD VICTIM VICTORIA OPARANTI

    Edo govt. visits, commiserates with family of 6-year-old flood victim, Victoria

    — 19th July 2018

    Members of the Edo State Executive Council have visited the family of the late Victoria Oparanti, a six-year-old kindergarten 3 pupil of New Generation Group of Schools, who drowned in a flood at the five-junction axis of Benin, on her way back from school. READ ALSO: 2 die in Edo flood amid protest Commissioner for…

  • MAGNUS ABE

    Ogoni intensifies demand for Rivers guber

    — 19th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt People of Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State have come together to support Senator Magnus Abe, in a bid to produce the governor of the state in 2019. READ ALSO: Rivers people will not allow political robbery in 2019 — Wike Abe is aspiring to contest the governorship on the platform…

  • FERMA

    Flooding: FERMA begins de-silting of drainages in Edo

    — 19th July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin In order to prevent flooding, the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) announced, on Wednesday, it had commenced the de-silting of drainages on some federal roads in Edo State. The Agency said it carried out repairs on some bridges and failed portions of roads such as the Benin bye-pass, Muritala Mohammed Way and…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share