Ekiti: Fayemi gets INEC’s certificate of return

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has received the certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Fayemi promised not to disappoint the people, who gave him the mandate in Saturday’s governorship election, as he received the certificate from INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Oyo, Ekiti and Osun states, Prince Adedeji Soyebi.

Deputy Governor-elect, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, also received his certificate of return on the occasion.

Speaking after he was presented with the certificate, Fayemi said the people of Ekiti State will enjoy the benefit of good governance as from October 16, when he assumes office.

The governor-elect commended the electoral body for doing what he described as an ‘excellent job’ of conducting the governorship poll.

Contrary to the claim of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Fayemi contended that the election was seamless, free, fair, credible and violence-free.

The governor-elect said INEC should be commended for conducting a process of 14 steps, which climaxed with the presentation of the certificate of return.

Fayemi stressed that INEC did a good job in delivering the election in a credible and professional way in spite of anxiety that greeted the build-up to the poll.

He also commended the security agencies for providing security back-up, which gave the electorate confidence to come out and exercise their franchise.

Fayemi hailed the APC National Working Committee (NWC), led by Adams Oshiomhole, and the State Executive Committee, led by Chief Olajide Awe.

Meanwhile, Governor Ayodele Fayose has, again, raised the alarm over alleged police intimidation of himself, his family and Ekiti workers days after last Saturday’s governorship election.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, the governor said the police have kept a permanent surveillance over the Government House.

“They continue to fly helicopters over the government house and governor’s office in a way that compromises the safety and wellbeing of residents and workers,” he said.

Fayose said the helicopter flies so low that it runs the risk of crashing into high-rise buildings and masts within the premises.

“The noise pollution this causes is enough irritation. This brazen show of naked force and abuse of power is as ungodly as it is undemocratic.

“If the security forces belong to all Nigerians and not to President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC), it should not be biased in this blatant manner.

“It is unprofessional of the security forces to allow themselves be this debased by running APC errands when they are funded with resources that belong to all of us.

“They are obligated, by the Constitution, to be apolitical and not willing tools in the hands of the powers-that-be.

“Once again, I say I will not be intimidated. I will stand on my feet until every injustice is upturned, and the freedom and liberties of our people are restored,” he said.