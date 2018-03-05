The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - Governor Dickson’s Unity Cup: 16 Bayelsa communities lock horns in 2nd phase
5th March 2018 - 2019: Ukwa Ngwa adopts Ikpeazu for second term
5th March 2018 - Godfatherism killing judiciary –Ex- CJN, Aloma Mukhtar
5th March 2018 - I was misunderstood on ‘third term parable’ for Ajimobi –Olubadan
5th March 2018 - Daily Independent’s Abuja bureau chief still in DSS detention
5th March 2018 - Amosun, Dickson, PDP salute Obasanjo at 81
5th March 2018 - NASS’ll pass NFIU bill this week, says Saraki
5th March 2018 - 2019: PDP govs converge on Gombe
5th March 2018 - Ikpeazu: Nkire condemns threat by Ngwa group 
5th March 2018 - Buhari to attend Ghana’s 61st independence anniversary
Home / Sports / Governor Dickson’s Unity Cup: 16 Bayelsa communities lock horns in 2nd phase

Governor Dickson’s Unity Cup: 16 Bayelsa communities lock horns in 2nd phase

— 5th March 2018

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Sixteen communities in Bayelsa State will on today commence a fresh battle in the second phase of the Governor Dickson Unity Cup also dubbed; The Ogbia Challenge.

The communities according to the organisers qualified for the phase two of the tournament which kicked off last week Monday.

The qualifiers in Zone A, Otuabagi Center are Idema, Akipelai, Otuogidi and Oloibiri‎ while those who qualified from Zone B, Kolo Center are Ogbia town, Ewoi, Onuebum and Kolo 2.

The others from Zone C, Otuoke Center are Otuoke, Otuaba, Okiki and Okodi and those in Zone D, Imiringi Center are Otuabula, Obeduma, Ayakoro and Abobiri.

A statement issued on Sunday by the organisers of the tournament said the draws for the phase two will hold at 12noon today while the matches are slated for 1 to 3pm and 4 to 6pm.

‎Meanwhile ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, organizers of the Governor Dickson Unity Cup (The Ogbia Challenge) said they were considering the idea of providing viewing centers across communities in the state in conjunction with the Bayelsa State Ministry of Information and Orientation. 

The organisers explained that the move was part of a bigger plan by the Governor Henry Seraike Dickson to support and encourage youths in communities to have a sense of belonging and be part of the global football fiesta which kicks off in June.

According to‎ them, the viewing centers will serve as rallying point to foster peace, unity and cohesion among youths and allow for a meeting of minds between them for the overall good of the state.

The viewing centers will also be used to propagate messages of the Dickson administration against social vices and re-direct their minds away from criminality.

The organisers while commending Dickson for his support and encouragement, especially for the initiative to bring the youths together using the viewing centres, ‎ disclosed that Community Development Committees will also be involved in the sensitization and orientation of the youths during the period.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Ukwa Ngwa adopts Ikpeazu for second term

— 5th March 2018

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia The  people of Ukwa-Ngwa have unanimously adopted Governor Okezie lkpeazu as their consensus governorship candidate for the 2019 governorship election in Abia State.  Speaking during an enlarged meeting of Ukwa Ngwa people, tagged: “The great Ukwa-Ngwa declaration,”  held at Okpuala Ngwa parade ground,  the people who spoke through their leaders, Elder Emma…

  • Godfatherism killing judiciary –Ex- CJN, Aloma Mukhtar

    — 5th March 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Mariam Aloma Mukhtar, has said falling standards in the Judiciary can only be addressed if the culture of lobbying and godfatherism used in influencing appointment of judicial officers is discouraged and discarded by the National Judicial Council (NJC).  Justice Mukhtar said  a competent and strong judiciary can only…

  • I was misunderstood on ‘third term parable’ for Ajimobi –Olubadan

    — 5th March 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has said he spoke in parable which was largely misunderstood when he remarked, last Thursday, that Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, deserves third term; if not for constitutional impediment. The monarch was said to have made the clarification when he played host to…

  • Daily Independent’s Abuja bureau chief still in DSS detention

    — 5th March 2018

    Abuja Bureau Chief of Independent Newspapers, Tony Ezimakor, is still being held by the Department of State Services (DSS) without charge, despite appeals by well-meaning individuals, activists and other groups. All rights activists, lawyers, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and journalists, who commented on Ezimakor’s incarceration, have been shunned by the DSS, without arraigning him in court….

  • Amosun, Dickson, PDP salute Obasanjo at 81

    — 5th March 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as he celebrates his 81st birthday today. Amosun described Obasanjo as a quintessential leader. In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adedayo Adeneye, the governor said the General and statesman, as military head…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share