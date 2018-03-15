Governor Bello donates N5 million to family of slain soldier

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on Tuesday gave of N5 million as compensation to the family of late Corporal Mamman Lazarus who lost his life in a gun battle with kidnappers in the state a fortnight ago.

Addressing a delegation of the Army led by the Major General Felix Agugo of the Army Records Command, Lokoja and the family of the late fallen hero, Governor Bello expressed “deep sorrow over the loss.”

“The Late Corporal Mamman Lazarus was a fearless soldier who paid the supreme price while doing his best to ensure criminals no longer reign in our society.

“As a responsible government, we have decided to support the family he left behind. We can never pay for life but our actions, solidarity and concern should convince the family and the Nigerian Army that we appreciate the sacrifices of the departed who died while defending our state.

“A token of N5 milloin will be donated to the family. I am also aware his young wife is pregnant. The Government of Kogi State has, therefore, granted scholarship to the unborn baby up to the university level.

“Let me also use this opportunity to remind the few remaining criminals in the State that we will stop at nothing to ensure Kogi State is rid of criminal elements,” the Governor said.

Responding, Gen. Felix Agugo thanked the Governor for his solidarity with the Army over the loss of one of their “bravest men”.

“Today, you have demonstrated your solidarity once again with the Nigerian Army,” he said.

“We do not leave the families of our fallen heroes to suffer. But you have greatly impacted on the bereaved family today.

“We are consoled by your large heart and the fact that those who perpetrated the heinous act have been apprehended. We will ensure justice is done.”

In his remarks, the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (retd) thanked the Governor for standing by the family of the late Corporal Mamman Lazarus who died in active service.