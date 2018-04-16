The Sun News
Governor Badaru heads APC’s national convention committee

— 16th April 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the names of members its National Convention Committee.

According a statement signed by the National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso, yesterday, said the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru will head the committee,  Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akereduolu (SAN) is the Deputy Chairman, while Sen. Ben Uwajumogu will serve as secretary.

Other members of the committee include, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, governors of Imo, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Borno, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, Katsina, Aminu Bello Masari, Oyo, Abiola Akimobi, Yobe, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, Kaduna, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and Plateau, Simon Lalong.

Also in the committee are the governors of Adamawa, Bindo Jibrilla, Kogi, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and Edo, Godwin Obaseki. Senators Sani Yerima, Adamu Aliero, Dajuma Goje, Abdullahi Adamu, George Akume, Chris Ngige, Ibrahim Gobir and Pastor Usani Uguru Usani were also listed on the committee.

Representing the women in the committee are Senators Binta Masi Garba, Olajumoke Sunmonu, Mrs Paullen Talen, Sen. Florence Ita Giwa, Hadiza Bala Usman, Rabi Ishaq, Maureen Tamuno and Teresa Kadiri.

Eight members of the youth wing of the party made the list, just as three members of persons living with disability and two members of the APC Coalition of Supporters were equally listed.

