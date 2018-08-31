– The Sun News
Latest
31st August 2018 - Governor Abubakar’s wife promises to tackle drug abuse in Bauchi
31st August 2018 - Lagos to host coconut heritage festival
31st August 2018 - Football: Bolt makes Mariners debut in friendly
31st August 2018 - Illegal migrants risking their lives, but… – Buhari
31st August 2018 - Philippines leader criticised over rape comments
31st August 2018 - Birth registration: UNICEF recommends rapid SMS
31st August 2018 - FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share N714.809b in August
31st August 2018 - Dogara: I have not endorsed anyone for political office
31st August 2018 - Hockey official sets 2020 Olympics target for Team Nigeria
31st August 2018 - How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria
Home / National / Governor Abubakar’s wife promises to tackle drug abuse in Bauchi
Hadiza Abubakar

Governor Abubakar’s wife promises to tackle drug abuse in Bauchi

— 31st August 2018
NAN
The Bauchi State Governor ‘s wife, Mrs Hadiza Abubakar on Friday promised to collaborate with stakeholders in the fight against drug abuse in the state.
Abubakar made the pledge at the closing ceremony of two-day capacity building workshop for members of Bauchi state Drugs Control Committee and Ambassadors on Drugs Prevention and Substance Abuse in Bauchi.
She said the workshop was organised by office of the governor’s wife and Ministry of Social Welfare, Youth and Sport, in collaboration with a Consultancy firm, House of Recovery, to create awareness on dangers of drug abuse among youth.
Hadiza Abubakar ,who was represented by the wife of the deputy governor of the state, Mrs  Amina Katagum, lamented that cases of drug abuse by youth in the state was on the increase.
“It is necessary for all stakeholders  to be united in fighting the menace of drug abuse, which is capable of damaging  the future of youths in the state,” she urged.
She said the workshop would reawaken the youth on the dangers of drug abuse as well as encourage them to engage in productive ventures.
Earlier in her remark, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Social Welfare and Youth Development, Mrs Lydia Shehu, had urged stakeholders not to remain aloof while youth that are the country’s future leaders destroyed themselves.
“It is a collective responsibility of all to check the fast growing rate of drug abuse in the society, and not just the responsibility of government alone,” she said.
In her remark, the Chief Consultant of the House of Recovery, Mrs Hadiza Mohammed , said the workshop was aimed at creating awareness on the dangers of drugs abuse.
She urged the participants to be pro-active and work hard towards checking the menace in the society
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Hadiza Abubakar

Governor Abubakar’s wife promises to tackle drug abuse in Bauchi

— 31st August 2018

NAN The Bauchi State Governor ‘s wife, Mrs Hadiza Abubakar on Friday promised to collaborate with stakeholders in the fight against drug abuse in the state. ‎ Abubakar made the pledge at the closing ceremony of two-day capacity building workshop for members of Bauchi state Drugs Control Committee and Ambassadors on Drugs Prevention and Substance…

  • coconut heritage

    Lagos to host coconut heritage festival

    — 31st August 2018

    NAN The Lagos State Government said on Friday that it would soon host the 7th Coconut Heritage Festival tagged “AGUNKEFEST’’, in commemoration of the 2018 World Coconut Day. Mrs Aramide Giwanson, the Special Adviser to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on Arts and Culture, said in Lagos that the event being organised in collaboration with the African…

  • MIGRANTS

    Illegal migrants risking their lives, but… – Buhari

    — 31st August 2018

    As Nigeria, Germany sign agreements on agriculture, commerce Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja  President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his administration’s stance on illegal immigration, warning that those who continued to take the risk of going through the Sahara desert and the Mediterranean Sea were on their own. President Buhari who disclosed that over 3,000 illegal migrants stranded…

  • FAAC

    FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share N714.809b in August

    — 31st August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) rose from its August meeting, on Thursday, declaring that the three tiers of government shared N714.809 billion as revenue generated in July. The figure, which included cost of collection to the Nigeria Customs Service, Department of Petroleum Resources and Federal Inland Revenue Service, is lower than…

  • YAKUBU DOGARA

    Dogara: I have not endorsed anyone for political office

    — 31st August 2018

    NAN The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, on Friday denied claims that he had endorsed some aspirants to vie for elective offices. Dogara, while reacting to recent claims that he had endorsed some aspirants seeking elective offices in his constituency, described such rumours as “untrue and very wicked”. In a statement…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share