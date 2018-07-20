Government to engage 300,000 new N-Power beneficiaries— 20th July 2018
The Federal Government of Nigeria has settled provisions to engage additional 300,000 recipients in the second batch of its N-Power Volunteers Corp from August 1.
The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, revealed this in a press statement on Thursday.
Mr. Akande explained that with 200,000 existing beneficiaries, 500,000 unemployed Nigerian graduates would by August be beneficiaries of the scheme, which is a crucial part of the administration’s National Social Investment Programmes.
He said the N-Power Volunteer Corps scheme was designed to benefit all Nigerians irrespective of their backgrounds and was currently in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
READ ALSO Northern writers hold summit in Borno
Akande stated that in conjunction with all state N-Power partners, the new beneficiaries would be promptly deployed in their primary places of assignment on or before the said date.
He said, “The final selection lists broken down in states/local government areas for each of the three N-Power components would be circulated to all focal persons in the states and the FCT by Friday, July 20, 2018.
“All successfully deployed N-Power beneficiaries in the second batch will be engaged for a period of two years starting from August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2020.
“In order to qualify for their first monthly payment stipend of N30,000 by August 31, 2018, all deployed volunteers are expected to upload on their N-Power portal page their stamped and signed confirmation of resumption on or before Friday, August 10, 2018.”
Through the N-Power scheme, unemployed Nigerian graduates have been empowered by training and skills acquisition in different areas of public services, including education (N-Teach), health (N-Health), agriculture (N-Agro), and building/construction (N-Build).
Each beneficiary learns entrepreneurial skills to enable them to become business owners and professionals on their own, while beneficiaries are given electronic devices to enhance their work, and paid a monthly stipend of N30,000.
About author
Related Articles
Latest
Government to engage 300,000 new N-Power beneficiaries— 20th July 2018
The Federal Government of Nigeria has settled provisions to engage additional 300,000 recipients in the second batch of its N-Power Volunteers Corp from August 1. The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, revealed this in a press statement on Thursday. Mr. Akande explained that with 200,000 existing beneficiaries,…
-
Nigeria Air has immense economic potential for Nigeria — economist— 20th July 2018
NAN The newly unveiled National Carrier, Nigeria Air has the potential to boost the nation’s economy if professionally managed, expert says. Prof. Hassan Oaikhenan of the Economics and Statistics Department, University of Benin, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday. Oaikhenan advised the Federal Government to ensure…
-
Northern writers hold summit in Borno— 20th July 2018
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Northern Nigeria Writers are holding their national conference in Maiduguri, Borno State capital to elicit interest in the growth of literature and reading in the northern region. Chairman of the occasion and President, Nigerian Academic of Letters, Prof Olu Obafemi in his remarl said the Maiduguri conference was the 4th edition…
-
Water sector open to foreign investors – FG— 20th July 2018
Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has said that the country’s water sector was open to foreign investors with the potential of shoring up the country’s economy. The government, through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Dr. Musa Ibrahim, disclosed this recently when he led a delegation to the 2018 World Cities Summit, Singapore…
-
Why I announced my intention to run early – Buhari— 20th July 2018
…Encourages electorate to use their PVCs wisely Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has said his decision to declare his intention to run for the second term in April was to checkmate mischief-makers. He said this when he met with Buhari Support Group organisation Centre at the Presidential Villa, Abuja According to him, it was…
-
Entertainment
Model breastfeeds her daughter on the Sports Illustrated runway— 17th July 2018
Metro Model and mum Mara Martin walked the catwalk while breastfeeding her five-month-old daughter, Aria. Breastfeeding is a natural, normal part of life. It’s a shame that many women have been made to feel ashamed to do it in public – which is why it’s so refreshing to see breastfeeding being represented (and celebrated) on…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja Airport Road: Highway to hell— 18th July 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Sometime in May 2015, six staff of Radio Nigeria had a brush with death on the Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, popularly called Airport Road, Abuja. The car conveying them home, after a stressful production hours, had rammed into another vehicle while the driver was receiving a telephone call. According to the most senior…
Oriental News
Insecurity: Why Enugu is relatively peaceful— 15th July 2018
Peter Anosike The President of United Igbo Traders of Nigeria (UNITRAN), Chief Chris Eberego Ezeh, has given reasons why Enugu State is relatively peaceful. According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has created a new phenomenon in governance that has engendered peace. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, the Ukehe-Igbo Etiti, Enugu State-born business mogul…
-
Features
Herdsmen’s killings: Hunger, starvation imminent in Taraba— 20th July 2018
Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Hunger and starvation are imminent in Jalingo, Taraba State, and its surrounding communities. With cases of Fulani herdsmen sacking communities and maiming farmers, the only future that holds after the present tragedy is hunger. Experts estimate that tones of stored produce have been destroyed in the wake of the exploits of herdsmen…
Literary Review
Return of the Prodigal Son— 20th July 2018
The Joy of Professor Abednego, Jerry Alagbaoso; Kraft Books, Ibadan, 2018; pp 83 Henry Akubuiro A comedy play consciously exaggerates characteristics for humorous effects intent on x-raying human foibles and hubris. William Shakespeare’s oeuvre is replete with such comedy plays as Twelfth Night, Much Ado About Nothing, As You Like, Comedy of Errors, to mention…
-
Lifeline
How to prevent danger in Onitsha drainage channels— 20th July 2018
He recalled that the state government had been doing its best to de-silt drainages in Onitsha to allow floodwater to flow into the River Niger. Cosmas Omegoh Some residents of Onitsha in Anambra State have been lamenting the recent drowning of four bankers in the area. The deceased were swept into the Obodoukwu drainage channel…
Education Review
Nigeria to host regional confab on education— 16th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that, barring any last minute change, it will host regional conference on education, in Abuja, later this year. The conference would afford all stakeholders the opportunity to showcase success story in the development of education in their respective countries. Government said a desk office had been raised…
-
TSWeekend
Why I’m supporting Buhari’s re-election – K1 De Ultimate— 20th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire For fuji icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, President Muhammadu Buhari has exhibited uncommon courage in his fight against corruption. And for this reason, he’s supporting his re-election bid come 2019. READ ALSO: Fuji, Juju musicians, others storm Abeokuta to promote Yoruba traditional music The musician, who recently paid…
Opinion
Vote ‘cashualisation’ and the commodification of tomorrow— 20th July 2018
“Genuine change agents are scared away from politics due to the ‘cashualisation’ of vote which ensures that people have no tomorrow.” Oludayo Tade The July 14 gubernatorial election conducted in Ekiti state which produced Dr Kayode Fayemi as the Governor-elect has affirmed the precarious state of affairs in Nigeria. The behavioural manifestations of political actors…
Columnists
-
The Lagos highway to hell— 20th July 2018
“Those who know the Oshodi-Apapa expressway in Lagos will testify that the road is now a highway to hell. From Oshodi to Mile 2 Oke (Up), there is a road, but it leads to nowhere.” Onuoha Ukeh When the popular rock and roll group, AC/DC, released one of its greatest tracks, Highway to Hell, the…
-
Ekiti: Media houses in jeopardy— 20th July 2018
“Unfortunately, the Ekiti broadcasting station’s criminal rascality has thrown other stations in the country into jeopardy as, henceforth, such stations are, in the future, liable to be shut down for even the slightest indiscretion.” Duro Onabule By its reputation, the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State might go down in history as about the most…
-
A knack for details can make you succeed— 20th July 2018
“You dilly-dally endlessly. If you do that, you are likely to forget many important details that could make a difference to whatever you are doing.” Ladi Ayodeji If you are young person reading this piece, I implore you to develop a knack for details. It will serve you well in life. I first heard the…
-
Almajiri as consequence of Boko Haram— 20th July 2018
“The almajiri menace is a consequence of a preponderance of a deep-seated Boko Haram ideology as typified in a culture of hostile animosity towards whatever is generally considered Western Judeo-Christian heritage in the Muslim North.” Majeed Dahiru The exclusive interview granted the Voice of America (VOA) by a woman simply identified as Falmata, may perhaps…
-
In search of another Mandela in Africa: A mirage or possibility? (2)— 19th July 2018
This week, I have decided to write a follow-up to last week’s article on Nelson Mandela. Yesterday, July 18, marked the centenary anniversary of Mandela; if he were alive today, he would have been 100 years old. It was a bitter-sweet moment for me as I celebrated an ideal that once was even as I…
-
Kemi Adeosun’s NYSC certificate saga— 19th July 2018
“Minister Kemi certainly prefers the aberration that is Nigeria to the order and propriety that is Britain. That is why I insist that she has learnt nothing and imbibed nothing from Britain.” Amanze Obi The story out there has been that Nigeria’s finance minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, forged her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge…
-
‘Military junta’ incorrect— 18th July 2018
Vanguard comment of June 4 offered readers the following misprints: “Coming 25 years after the military junta (sic) led by General Ibrahim Babangida torpedoed the sovereign will of the Nigerian electorate….” A ‘junta’ is ‘a military government that has gained power by using force’, according to Longman Dictionary of Contemporary English, New Edition for Advanced…
-
The hidden wisdom of God— 18th July 2018
“Some of the hidden wisdom of God is buried in the hidden but spiritually fertilized soil of nature culminating in the spiritual dimension of human physiology.” Prof. Nathan Uzorma Protus “My only son was involved in a high jump in their school inter-house sports and had an accident in the process. He broke his ankle…
-
Reactions to my polygamy series (3)— 18th July 2018
If the Lord is against multiple-marriage, would He not have included men who have two or more wives and a woman married to a polygamist among those to be punished? Sina Adedipe Having last week treated the issue of God’s statement in Genesis 2:24 raised by Steve (080-6532-7244), I now shift attention to his anonymous anti-polygamy…
-
The lies in our national life— 18th July 2018
“A liar is a person who tells lies, who has previously told lies, or who tends by nature to tell a lie repeatedly — even when not necessary.” Charles Dickson A long time ago, at a small family reunion, I watched as a father narrated a movie to the kids. Unknown to him, the kids…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply