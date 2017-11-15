The Sun News
Latest
15th November 2017 - Government revokes resident permits of expatriate staff of six companies
15th November 2017 - Grace Mugabe ‘flees Zimbabwe for Namibia’
15th November 2017 - Gov. Badaru’s aide accused of illegal diversion of N7.5m
15th November 2017 - S’ Africa: Poverty, unemployment responsible for killing of two Nigerians – envoy
15th November 2017 - BREAKING: Senate gives IGP Ibrahim Idris 24-hrs ultimatum to restore Obiano’s security aides
15th November 2017 - Op. PYTHON DANCE II: Igbo group sues FG, Army for N100m
15th November 2017 - Rivers govt. rejects Police’s report on Wike’s convoy attack
15th November 2017 - 7 illegal gold miners nabbed in Osun
15th November 2017 - Amaechi commended for saving maritime academy from extinction
15th November 2017 - 26 inmates regain freedom in Delta
Home / National / Government revokes resident permits of expatriate staff of six companies

Government revokes resident permits of expatriate staff of six companies

— 15th November 2017

The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has revoked the resident permit of expatriate staff of six companies operating in the country.

The Comptroller-General of the NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, announced this in Abuja on Wednesday in a statement issued by Mr Sunday James, spokesman of the agency.

James identified the companies as INTELS Nig. Ltd., PRODECO International Ltd., West Africa Machinery Services Ltd., Net Global System International Ltd., MGM Logistics Solutions Ltd., and ORIEAN Investment Ltd.

He said the action was in exercise of the powers vested on the Comptroller-General in section 39 subsection 1 of the Immigration Act 2015 and section 5, subsection 5 of the Immigration Regulation 2017.

The sections empower the NIS to revoke the resident permit of expatriate workers of companies whose operational licenses are withdrawn by the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority.

“Consequently, Babandede has directed that the expatriate staff of the affected companies above leave Nigeria not later than Nov. 30, 2017.

“They might be recommended to the Honourable Minister of Interior for deportation should they fail to leave the country as directed by the CGI,’’ James added.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Government revokes resident permits of expatriate staff of six companies

— 15th November 2017

The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has revoked the resident permit of expatriate staff of six companies operating in the country. The Comptroller-General of the NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, announced this in Abuja on Wednesday in a statement issued by Mr Sunday James, spokesman of the agency. James identified the companies as…

  • Grace Mugabe ‘flees Zimbabwe for Namibia’

    — 15th November 2017

    Grace Mugabe, the wife of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, is reported to have fled the country for neighbouring Namibia. Her husband is thought to be under house arrest in the southern African country’s capital, Harare, after the Zimbabwean military took control of the government. It is unclear how Ms Mugabe was able to make her…

  • Gov. Badaru’s aide accused of illegal diversion of N7.5m

    — 15th November 2017

    From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse The Jigawa State chapter of the Scrap and Allied Dealers Co-op (Yan gwangwan) has petitioned the state House of Assembly alleging that the Special Assistance to Governor Muhammad Abubakar Badaru on economic empowerment, Abba Mujaddadi, illegally ‎diverted N7.5 million. The ‎petition from the Secretary to the association was presented before the…

  • S’ Africa: Poverty, unemployment responsible for killing of two Nigerians – envoy

    — 15th November 2017

    From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Lulu Mgnuni, has attributed the killing of two Nigerians in South Africa to poverty and unemployment. Mgnuni’s reaction otherwise meant that the killing had nothing to do with xenophobic attack against Nigerians in that country. Mgnuni, who spoke with Daily Sun, said from media…

  • BREAKING: Senate gives IGP Ibrahim Idris 24-hrs ultimatum to restore Obiano’s security aides

    — 15th November 2017

    The Senate, on Wednesday, directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris to restore security aides of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra within 24 hours. The directive was sequel to a Point of Order raised by Deputy Minority Leader, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha during plenary in Abuja. The Upper Chamber also directed the Chairman…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share