Government committed to safety of lives, property – Saraki

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is committed to the security of lives and property in every part of the country.

He said the legislature would continue to collaborate with the executive to ensure that Nigerians are safe wherever they live across the country.

Saraki gave the assurance in Kaiama, Kwara state, where he had gone to commiserate with the Emir of the community, Alhaji Shehu Omar, over the recent attacks on the community by unknown gunmen which left scores of resident dead.

The Senate President, who was represented by the chairman of the Advisory Council of his ABS constituency office, Ilorin, Alh AbdulRaheem Olesin, and secretary, Barr. Anthony Towoju, also visited families of the victims of the attack.

He made cash donations to the families of the victims as well as some vulnerable members of the community.

Saraki praised the Emir for maintaining peace in Kaiama and its environs.

He appealed to the residents to remain calm, law abiding and refrain from any form of reprisal attacks, noting that the state government has beefed-up security in the area.

Responding, the Emir thanked Saraki for his gesture and commitment towards the wellbeing of not only the people of Kwara state but Nigeria as a whole.

He expressed the continued support of his people for the the ruling APC at both the state and federal levels.

It would be recalled that some unknown gunmen about a fortnight ago attacked some villagers in Nuku/ Work community in Kaiama Emirate, killing scores of local vigilantes in the process.