The Sun News
Latest
18th February 2018 - Government committed to safety of lives, property – Saraki
18th February 2018 - Nasarawa South lost over 50 people, 83 villages to herdsmen attacks in one month – TIDA
18th February 2018 - FG inaugurates joint committee on Work Safety
18th February 2018 - Illegal Refineries: Military deploys more amphibious swamp buggies
18th February 2018 - Bayelsa govt orders compulsory measles vaccination
18th February 2018 - My desire’s to create hope in disabled people – Bishop Jatau
18th February 2018 - Lassa fever: Three deaths recorded in Delta
18th February 2018 - Ex-Minister, Sambawa, 100,000 supporters join APC
18th February 2018 - How suicide bombers killed 18 in Borno
18th February 2018 - APC reconciliation: Tinubu beware
Home / Cover / National / Government committed to safety of lives, property – Saraki

Government committed to safety of lives, property – Saraki

— 18th February 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is committed to the security of lives and property in every part of the country.

He said the legislature would continue to collaborate with the executive to ensure that Nigerians are safe wherever they live across the country.

Saraki gave the assurance in Kaiama, Kwara state, where he had gone to commiserate with the Emir of the community, Alhaji Shehu Omar, over the recent attacks on the community by unknown gunmen which left scores of resident dead.

The Senate President, who was represented by the chairman of the Advisory Council of his ABS constituency office, Ilorin, Alh AbdulRaheem Olesin, and secretary, Barr. Anthony Towoju, also visited families of the victims of the attack.

He made cash donations to the families of the victims as well as some vulnerable members of the community.

Saraki praised the Emir for maintaining peace in Kaiama and its environs.

He appealed to the residents to remain calm, law abiding and refrain from any form of reprisal attacks, noting that the state government has beefed-up security in the area.

Responding, the Emir thanked Saraki for his gesture and commitment towards the wellbeing of not only the people of Kwara state but Nigeria as a whole.

He expressed the continued support of his people for the the ruling APC at both the state and federal levels.

It would be recalled that some unknown gunmen about a fortnight ago attacked some villagers in Nuku/ Work community in Kaiama Emirate, killing scores of local vigilantes in the process.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Government committed to safety of lives, property – Saraki

— 18th February 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is committed to the security of lives and property in every part of the country. He said the legislature would continue to collaborate with the executive to ensure that Nigerians are safe wherever they live across the country. Saraki…

  • Nasarawa South lost over 50 people, 83 villages to herdsmen attacks in one month – TIDA

    — 18th February 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia No fewer than 50 persons lost their lives in the bloody herdsmen attacks on some communities in Nasarawa south senatorial zone of the state which comprises Keana, Obi, Awe, Doma and Lafia local government areas in the month of January 2018. Also, about 83 villages were completely burnt down to arches, property,…

  • FG inaugurates joint committee on Work Safety

    — 18th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abike The Federal Government has inaugurated two committees to develop policies towards improving workplace safety and health of public servants. The committees have till the end of April to submit its report. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, who inaugurated the committees in Abuja at the weekend, says…

  • Illegal Refineries: Military deploys more amphibious swamp buggies

    — 18th February 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri Military operatives under the command of ‘Operation DELTA SAFE’ (OPDS), have intensified their ongoing campaign against illegal refineries along the Delta creeks with the deployment of additional specially-designed amphibious swamp buggies to enhance unhindered access to the remote areas. Leading the OPDS team, which comprises of the Nigerian Navy, Army, Police, Nigeria…

  • Bayelsa govt orders compulsory measles vaccination

    — 18th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has ordered a compulsory 13-days aggressive measles immunisation for children between the ages of 9 months and five years. According to investigations the compulsory vaccination is to forestall n outbreak of children in the state especially in the rural areas. Subsequently, to ensure full compliance and efficiency of…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share