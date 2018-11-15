NAN

The Governing Council of the College of Agriculture, Lafia has approved the sack of the institution’s Registrar, Mr David Musha, and Bursar, Mr John Adara.

A statement by Mr Yahaya Musa, Provost of the college, said that their sack was approved at the 52nd regular meeting of the council.

“The officials have been directed to proceed on terminal leave with immediate effect,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: Court dismisses suit against Ajaokuta LGA over failure to file within stipulated period

It also named Emmanuel Ari and Naomi Jatau as officers appointed to act as Registrar and Bursar, pending the appointment of replacements for those sacked

No reason was given for the action, while efforts to ascertain why they were sacked yielded no fruits as top officials of the school refused to comment on the matter.