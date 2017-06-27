The Sun News
Governing Council meets with staff, students of Ajayi Crowther University

Governing Council meets with staff, students of Ajayi Crowther University

27th June 2017

….Urges them to help build the varsity up to an enviable standard

The Governing Council of Ajayi Crowther University has met with students and staff of the institution in a bid to reassure them of the council’s determination to continue to promote their best interests in all its actions.

Speaking at the epochal event, Chairman of the Governing Council, Chef Wole Olanipeku (SAN), said he called the meeting in order to assure students and staff that they had a bright future in the institution.

He told the students that efforts by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dapo Asaju, to enforce discipline in the school should not be frowned at because it would put the students in good stead to live meaningful lives when they graduate. He informed them that discipline should be the hallmark of such an institution founded by the Anglican Communion, insisting that acts unbecoming of future leaders and professionals should not be seen in their conduct.

Also addressing the large audience, Prof. Oluwarotimi Fakeye, a member of the council, told them that character is a critical ingredient of success, which is why universities certify their graduates in “character and learning” before issuing them with certificates. He told the students that they would appreciate what the Vice Chancellor was doing for them later in life and enjoined them to shun indiscipline. He later prayed God to grant them success in their academic and future endeavours.

In her own address, another member of the council, Prof. Mopelola Omoegun told the students that determination, hard work and focus are vital ingredients of success and urged them to remain focused on their goals in life and to refuse to be distracted. She added that unbecoming attitude, which seems to be pervasive amongst the youth, must not be found in them so that they can stand out as exemplary people who would represent their school well in the larger society.

Another member, Prof. I. O. Osamwonyi, told the students and staff not to join the crowd to do wrong, but to stand out if they hope to be people of impact.

The meeting which held at the Crowther Hall of the institution, coincided with meeting of the Governing Council. Virtually, all the council members were present at the meeting with staff and students, where the Chairman, Chief Olanipekun, poured encomiums on the Vice Chancellor for the physical and moral transformation he has brought to the campus. He urged everyone to support the Vice Chancellor in spreading the news about the unprecedented development in the university.

