The Sun News
Latest
21st March 2018 - Gov. Wike: Rivers’ godsend
21st March 2018 - Hannibal will never die… Colonel Nsudo is Biafra’s greatest fighter
21st March 2018 - Sierra Leone: On the verge of West Africa’s most dramatic democratic upset yet
21st March 2018 - New Rivers: Working towards stronger security architecture  
21st March 2018 - Abia: How I restored peace –Ogbizi, Commissioner of Police
21st March 2018 - Nigeria needs Biafra inventors now –Shittu
21st March 2018 - FG has disbursed N1.91tr to states as financial support –Osinbajo
21st March 2018 - PIB: Delay in passage accounts for over $200bn –NEITI
21st March 2018 - Customs intercepts Rolls Royce, Limousine, other vehicles worth over N340bn
21st March 2018 - Dangote cement to pay N10.75 dividend
Home / Columns / Gov. Wike: Rivers’ godsend

Gov. Wike: Rivers’ godsend

— 21st March 2018

“Katsina State APC grand deception for decampees (defectors)” ‘Decampee’ is a Nigerian creation!

“Half (Halve) payment of illegal salaries, allowances to lawmakers, Falana urges Buhari”

The next three headline solecisms are from South South News, March 12: “Wike is Rivers’ God-sent governor—PDP” A rewrite: Governor Wike is Rivers’ godsend—PDP (Please note that ‘godsend’ is a noun and not capitalized—never an adjective, as used in the faulty extract)

“2019: Dickson tasks international community on Nigeria (Nigeria’s) election”

“Obaseki celebrates mothers, assures of friendly policies” Who did the governor assure?

“With heavy heart (hearts), we mourn our brother and friend, Late Francis (the late Francis)….”

“We pray that you rest peacefully in the blossom (bosom) of our Almighty God.”

“All other arrangement (arrangements) as fixed by the family”

“May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.” There is nothing like ‘perfect peace’—just ‘peace’ without any adornment.

“The 12th Committee, a Port Harcourt based (Port Harcourt-based) socio-philanthropic club mourns the painful death (is there painless death?) of one of its member (members)….”

The next three puerile extracts are from Daily Champion Opinion of November 25: “Today, it is becoming increasing (increasingly) clearer that a free and fair election is possible in Nigeria….”

“…this he applied in fighting the cause of oppressed (the oppressed). He was Igbo (an Igbo) leader.”

“Itse Sagay accuses Supreme Court justices of setting bad precedence in the country’s judicial history.” There is a morphological distinction between ‘precedence’ and ‘precedent’, which applies to the extract.

“Economics, as if the poor matters!” (Source: as above) Voice of the nation: the poor matter!

The next lexical lawlessness is from Vanguard of November 11: “Before independence, you don’t lobby to (sic) made a judge.” Get it right: you didn’t lobby to be made a judge.

“Or is the intended law, as some cynics have argued, meant for the ordinary man on the street?”  (Source: as above) No embellishment (ordinariness): the man in (not on) the street?

From this medium a fortnight ago comes the next farcical entry: “Are the leaders calling for prayers so that we learn not to kill ourselves….” Get it right: we learn not to kill one another.

“…it was common (a common) sight to see a classroom crowded with between 150-200 children….” (Daily Independent, November 11) Either: between 150 and 200 or from 150 to 200 (depending on context). No mix-up.

“The grassroot man of Oyo politics” (Daily Independent Headline, November 11) Basic knowledge: grassroots man 

“We invested heavily on their training and welfare and so should be told what led to their death….” (The Nation Editorial, November 12) We invested heavily in their training….

From The Nation Opinion of November 12 comes the next impropriety: “Festo, as I use (used) to call him….”

“The church…was filled to capacity last weekend as….” (The Nation Society, November 12) We cannot mention ‘capacity’ when a hall is filled as that fact is implied. According to my copious dictionaries and reference books on the English language, fill means “to occupy the whole space of….” This also applies to “filled to the brim”, et al.

“What the church has joined together…” (Source: as above) Ancient English: joined together. Modern version: joined.

Still on The Nation of November 12: “In the area of health, Aliyu has moved in to reduce maternal mortality through the introduction of anti-natal (what!) care for pregnant women….” ‘…ante-natal for pregnant women? Should it have been for which other women or, worse still, men?

And in headline casting, numbers one to nine are written in words, while 10 and above are written in figures.                                                               

“The statistics are here, I can give it to you.” Back to school: I can give them to you, No discord, please.   

The next two improprieties are from THISDAY Comment of November 13: “…multiple allocations which has (sic) lingered for over 10 yeaºrs is (sic) finally put to rest.” No further comment.

“Of all the first generation (a hyphen, please) universities, OAU is arguably the one that was able to preserve its known ideology for the longest.” I do not agree with the usage of “arguably” by a majority of Nigerian writers. The explanation I got from one of the country’s frontline editors recently was not convincing: when you have points to justify your claims, it becomes arguable and when there are no justifications, you employ “unarguably.” If you are sure of your statement, make it declarative by jettisoning “arguably.” And if you are unsure, do not make claims. If you do, be ready to argue it elsewhere when confronted (not in your contribution). For the avoidance of doubt, “arguable” (adjective) and its adverb (arguably) mean: ”…for which good, if not necessarily convincing, reasons may be found/open to doubt/not certainly, but reasonably held to be.”  (Source: THE NEW LEXICON WEBSTER’S DICTIONARY OF THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE, 2016) My grouse about this excerpt is the intrinsic element of doubt.

“…Guinea finally elects a president in an election that witnessed series of crises and postponements. The long road to democracy: a series of crises and postponements.

THISDAY of November 19 contained a gaffe: “In one breathe, there are those who are still….” Take a fresh breath before we continue.

“…it was a soothing balm.” (The Guardian, November 19) What else do balms do apart from soothing?

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria needs Biafra inventors now –Shittu

— 21st March 2018

…As Onu commissions NASENI technology centre Magnus Eze, Abuja Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has tasked the Federal Government to trace innovators of the defunct Biafra who are still alive for them to deploy their technological know-how towards the nation’s drive for industrialisation. The Minister regretted that the nation failed to take advantage of the great…

  • FG has disbursed N1.91tr to states as financial support –Osinbajo

    — 21st March 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Federal Government has so far disbursed a sum of N1.91 trillion to various states in form of financial supports, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said. According to Osinbajo, who stated this Tuesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while declaring open the Ogun State Investors’ Forum 2018, the financial supports, which included the…

  • PIB: Delay in passage accounts for over $200bn –NEITI

    — 21st March 2018

    Uche Usim; Adewale Sanyaolu (Abuja) The delay in passing the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is said to have cost the country over $200 billion, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Mr. Waziri Adio, has disclosed. Adio stated this at a symposium on the Next Steps for PIB convened by NEITI in Abuja…

  • Customs intercepts Rolls Royce, Limousine, other vehicles worth over N340bn

    — 21st March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe  Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has again raided a car mart and seized 16 exotic vehicles, including Rolls Royce and Lincoln Limousine in Lagos with a duty paid value of N340.78 billion.  While six vehicles were evacuated based on intelligence along Lekki Epe Expressway, the remaining 10 were intercepted on information patrol at various…

  • Dangote cement to pay N10.75 dividend

    — 21st March 2018

    Shareholders of Dangote Cement Plc are surely in for a good deal as the company’s directors have recommended N10.75 dividend payout for the year ended on December 31 2017 as against N8.70 paid in 2016.   In absolute terms, the figure translates to N178.9 billion as the company’s group revenue grew by 31 percent from…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share