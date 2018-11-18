Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has eulogised mothers for their contributions to the upbringing of outstanding children who enhance societal growth.

Speaking during the funeral service in honour of the late Mrs Love Joseph Fubara, at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo Town yesterday, Wike said that mothers are vital to the development process of any society.

He described the late Mrs Fubara, mother of the Director of Finance and Accounts, Government House, Port Harcourt, Ama-Opusenibo Siminialayi Fubara, as a woman who groomed her children to live exemplary Christian life.

The governor said that Mrs Fubara’s Christian life is a true manifestation of the committed and dedicated lifestyle of her son, Amaopu-Senibo Fubara.

The governor said that Siminialayi, son of the deceased, is an excellent civil servant who has served Rivers State diligently.

Wike who was represented by the Administrator of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Ambassador Desmond Akawor said: “The legacies that late Mrs Love Fubara left behind are worthy of emulation by younger mothers.

“Her legacies would stand the test of time. The government and people of Rivers State will miss her. She was a wonderful mother.”

The governor stated that his administration will continue to site projects in Opobo town, noting that Saint Paul’s Anglican Church and her members will enjoy government’s presence.

Delivering a sermon, the Vicar of Saint Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo Town, Venerable Abbey Kalio, urged Christians to always live lives that will glorify God.

Reading the biography of his late mother, Siminialayi Fubara described her as a virtuous woman, a detribalized mother and an epitome of love.

Fubara said that his mother as a devoted Christian was committed and dedicated to the work of God, identifying with all arms of the church at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church Opobo Town, leading to her subsequent decoration at Patron of the Anglican Youth Fellowship.

The funeral service attracted commissioners, lawmakers, top businessmen, civil society organisations, traditional rulers and leading Anglican clerics.