…Gov Udom congratulates Eagles, urges NFF to host more soccer events in the Nest of Champions

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has spoken of the football encounter between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Tiafa Football Team of Tanzania as a display of talents with excellent impression on the soccer loving youths of the state and those seeking a career in football.

Governor Emmanuel stated this during a special banquet held in honour of the players and officials of the two teams at Governor’s Lodge, Uyo.

The governor who watch the live – matched at the Godswill Akpabio International stadium aka the Nest of Champions said, “the encounter afforded the teams opportunity to showcase their skills” and expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) for the choice of the state for the match .

He advised the players to plan early for their exit so as to enable them sustain their economic standard during retirement and charged the soccer stars to strive to win the Golden Boot or emerged the best footballer of the year in Africa. He said such feat would attract a fantastic prize and that the state would gladly host the team in appreciation of such feat and congratulated the Super Eagles for their determination to fly the Nigerian flag in the world of soccer and their victory in the match saying that it was a no mean encounter to score the lone goal by the striker Iheanacho.

He acknowledged “with determination no task is insomountable” and presented a package to both teams to boost their morale, urging the leadershp of N.F.F to host more of such games in the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium to psyche up Akwa Ibom youths and justify the establshment of Sports Academy in the ten federal constituencies to groom talents in both field and track events.

The Presidnt NFF, Mr Amadju Pinnick said that the team has been rebranded to win laurels for the country and announced plans to host the FIFA Exco in Nigeria, groom feeder stars from under ten using FIFA standard adding that arrangement has been put made for the team to travel to Dubai for training by next month.

The Super Eagles Captain Michel Obi, the Tiafa of Tanzania Coach , Alhaji Ahmed Goyi and the Chairman Sportswriters Association of Nigeria Mr Anobe, in their speeches expressed gratitude to Akwa Ibom state government and entire people of the state for the hospitality shown them.