NAN

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday swore in Mrs Veronica Onyeke as the first female Head of Service (HoS) in the state.

Ortom said in Markudi that since the creation of the state in 1976, a woman had not been appointed as its Head of Service.

”This is the first time the state will be having a woman as the Head of Service. This is made possible by divine providence and because my administration is gender sensitive,” he said.

The governor urged the new HoS to be committed to her duties, stressing that the oath she had taken was a commitment to God and humanity.

”If you do otherwise, on the day of reckoning you will give account of your stewardship.

”Anything that you do in secret, God will definitely see, and He will ask you to give account.

READ ALSO Ex-president Obasanjo urges West African govts to decriminalise drugs

”Your appointment came at a time the civil service was facing a lot of challenges ranging from indiscipline, absenteeism and inability of the government to clear salary arrears among others,” he said.

Ortom charged the HoS not to fail in disciplining and motivating the staff for optimum performance.

The governor told the head of service to evolve policies that would turn around the civil service by rekindling hard work and dedication to duty in the civil servants.

He expressed his belief in the ability of the new head of service to discharge her responsibilities creditably.

Responding, Onyeke said she was overwhelmed with joy for the privilege given her to serve in the exalted position.

She assured the governor that she would not disappoint the government and thanked him for the confidence reposed in her.