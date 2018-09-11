– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - Gov Ortom swears in first female HoS in Benue
11th September 2018 - CP Lagos assures politicians, parties of adequate security during rallies
11th September 2018 - Ex-president Obasanjo urges West African govts to decriminalise drugs
11th September 2018 - NYG: Akwa Ibom, Kwara in football final clash
11th September 2018 - $18.5b Abuja Centenary City to host ex-Presidents’ Library
11th September 2018 - Trump-nominated UN agency chief says climate change a real threat
11th September 2018 - 2019: 16 aspirants pick APC guber Nomination Forms in Borno 
11th September 2018 - 2019: Weak, selfish politicians have exited APC – Buhari
11th September 2018 - NIB, Afreximbank seal €100m loan deal
11th September 2018 - Fuel scarcity looms as tanker drivers suspend petroleum products loading
Home / National / Gov Ortom swears in first female HoS in Benue
head of service

Gov Ortom swears in first female HoS in Benue

— 11th September 2018

NAN

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday swore in Mrs Veronica Onyeke as the first female Head of Service (HoS) in the state.

Ortom said in Markudi that since the creation of the state in 1976, a woman had not been appointed as its Head of Service.

”This is the first time the state will be having a woman as the Head of Service. This is made possible by divine providence and because my administration is gender sensitive,” he said.

The governor urged the new HoS to be committed to her duties, stressing that the oath she had taken was a commitment to God and humanity.

”If you do otherwise, on the day of reckoning you will give account of your stewardship.

”Anything that you do in secret, God will definitely see, and He will ask you to give account.

READ ALSO Ex-president Obasanjo urges West African govts to decriminalise drugs

”Your appointment came at a time the civil service was facing a lot of challenges ranging from indiscipline, absenteeism and inability of the government to clear salary arrears among others,” he said.

Ortom charged the HoS not to fail in disciplining and motivating the staff for optimum performance.

The governor told the head of service to evolve policies that would turn around the civil service by rekindling hard work and dedication to duty in the civil servants.

He expressed his belief in the ability of the new head of service to discharge her responsibilities creditably.

Responding, Onyeke said she was overwhelmed with joy for the privilege given her to serve in the exalted position.

She assured the governor that she would not disappoint the government and thanked him for the confidence reposed in her.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

head of service

Gov Ortom swears in first female HoS in Benue

— 11th September 2018

NAN Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday swore in Mrs Veronica Onyeke as the first female Head of Service (HoS) in the state. Ortom said in Markudi that since the creation of the state in 1976, a woman had not been appointed as its Head of Service. ”This is the first time the state…

  • west africa

    Ex-president Obasanjo urges West African govts to decriminalise drugs

    — 11th September 2018

    NAN West African governments should overhaul their drug laws to decriminalize personal use and prioritize treatment as a response to rising substance abuse in the region, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo said on Tuesday. In an interview before he was due to present a model drug law to regional officials in Senegal, Obasanjo urged authorities…

  • PRESIDENTS LIBRARY

    $18.5b Abuja Centenary City to host ex-Presidents’ Library

    — 11th September 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja As Nigerians await the commencement of construction works on the $18.5 billion Abuja Centenary City, a developer and stakeholder in the project, Alhaji Alhassan Dantata, on Tuesday, disclosed that a section of the 1,262 hectare smart city has been earmarked for former Nigerian Presidents to use for their libraries and archives. Dantata,…

  • BORNO

    2019: 16 aspirants pick APC guber Nomination Forms in Borno 

    — 11th September 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri No fewer than 16 aspirants, jostling for the governorship seat in Borno State, have purchased nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the gubernatorial primaries. The aspirants, the highest in the nearly two decades of return to civil rule in the state, picked their forms on the platform of the All…

  • BUHARI

    2019: Weak, selfish politicians have exited APC – Buhari

    — 11th September 2018

    …Accepts Expression of Interest, Nomination Form …3m Nigerians contributed – NCAN Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, described those who exited the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as ‘weak and selfish’, who could not align with the vision of his administration. The President stated this after he  was handed the Expression of Interest…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share